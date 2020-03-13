TEP cancels 2 public meetings next week on transmission line due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Tucson Electric Power is suspending two public open house meetings that were scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday next week on its proposed Kino to DeMoss-Petrie 138-kilovolt transmission line.
The new high-voltage power line proposed by TEP would cut through the center of Tucson.
The utility said additional public input opportunities will be posted later on the project website at tep.com/kino-to-demoss-petrie . Comments are still being accepted in writing and electronically.