Approximately 2069 Tucson Electric Power customers were without power on Tucson's east side Thursday night.
According to the TEP outage website, South Houghton Road between Irvington Road and Valencia Road was experiencing outages around 9:30 p.m.
The cause may be due to power lines down in the area, according to TEP.
Crews are working to restore power and only 500 customers were without power as of 10:25 p.m.
An additional 28 customers are without power in midtown, likely caused by the same issue.
An estimated time for full restoration is 11:30 p.m. Current information can be found on the TEP outage map.