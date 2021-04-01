Texas homicide fugitive captured at Oro Valley shopping center

An out-of-state fugitive wanted in a homicide case hid out briefly in Oro Valley before he was arrested outside a shopping center north of Tucson, authorities said.

The Oro Valley Police Department said it received word March 29 that Nicholas Darimont, 34, was on his way to the area from San Antonio, where a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

OVPD teamed up with U.S. Marshals and San Antonio police to track the suspect’s movements, and on March 31, he was spotted driving north on North Oracle Road near North La Reserve Drive.

A police officer tailed the vehicle for several miles until it pulled into the parking lot of the Oro Valley Marketplace shopping center, where Darimont was arrested without incident, OVPD said.

San Antonio police said Darimont was the third suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at a motel in that city.

