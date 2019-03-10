The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Our goal is to raise $212,000 to send 625 local boys and girls to camp and to pay for camp supplies for another 300. In addition, we have committed $5,000 to replace the .22 rifles and $2,000 for annual maintenance of the Walter E. Lovejoy Rifle Range at Triangle Y Ranch Camp, on the back side of the Catalinas.
In 2018, we received 1,623 donations totaling $214,312. We spent $214,979 to send 621 local boys and girls to overnight camp and for camp supplies for another 299 children.
So far this year we’ve received 311 donations totaling $36,921.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,990 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501c(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations.
Arizona has assigned a code to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors are required to enter this number on their tax returns to get the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Estelle and Michael Farr, in honor of our 69th wedding anniversary, $25.
Hester Fassel, $400.
William and Karen Faust, $200.
Tom and Mary Feldsien, thank you for providing this special opportunity to children in our local area, $100.
Betty Fink, $100.
Patrick Fiorito, $250.
Tom Foust, in memory of Abe Chanin, Ricki Rarick, Chick Hawkins, Jim Riley, Bill Breck, Bill Lovejoy and Don Hickey, $250.
Barry Freedman, $200.
Lela Freiman (my 52-year-old daughter benefited from this fund about 1,000 years ago), in honor of Jennifer Freiman, $500.
Sarah Gabbert Schmerl, $20.
Peter Garcia, $50.
Gail and Robert Garin, $800.
Barbara Garrett, $50.
Frances Gascon, $50.
Vera Gates, $100.
John Gearin, $100.
Gretchen Gibbs, $50.
Steve and Lucia Gibson, in memory of Nick Blankenburg, $50.
Joy Glasser, $200.
Robert and Judith Glock, $100.
Janet Goldman $100.
Brian and Evelyn Gooch, $50.
Jane Gray, $50.
Judith Gray, in memory of Brian E. McCarthy, $50.
James Greene, $50.
Shirley Grieme, $25.
Mr. and Mrs. George Griffiths, $50.
Donald Grimes, $100.
Beth Grindell, $25.
Holly Hail, $400.
Phillip Hale, $10
Steve Halper, $100.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hammel, $100.
William Hammond, $25.
Linnea and Dewey Hammond, in memory of our beloved granddaughter Sabrina Joy, $75.
Lois Handley, $100.
John Harlow, $50.
Jack Harmon, $25.
Pat Harris, in memory of Ron Harris, $25.
Leslie Hathaway, $10.
L.C. Hauff, $150.
Marilyn Hawley, $100.
Paul Helzer, $40.
Arrah Hill, $100.
M.G. and J.S. Hilman, $25.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in the coming week.