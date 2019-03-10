Why I give

In the past year I have been involved in a school-supported camp adventure for sixth grade kids. This experienced always was a high point of the year for them. It was an enjoyed and fun experience for everyone involved.

Therefore in memory of "Kelly" Paterson enclosed is a check of $400. This is from (sponsored by) Elizabeth, Lexie, Parker, Alex and Jim Paterson. Hopefully this can help in some small way. Good luck in raising the needed funding. Jim Paterson