Thank you 193 families for helping Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.

We kicked off our 2020 fundraising on Feb. 20 — Rodeo Parade day — with an envelope in the paper, most of today’s donations are in response to that.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 to send 650 local boys and girls to weeklong overnight camp.

In 2019, we received 1,274 donations totaling $216,373. We spent $220,087 to send 504 boys and girls to overnight camp and pay for camp supplies for another 300.

So far we’ve received 193 donations totaling $36,063.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501c(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations.