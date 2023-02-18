Did you know?

If you are age 70½ or older and have savings in an IRA, you may be able to give directly from your IRA and save even more on your federal and Arizona taxes. If your custodian sends a payment directly from your IRA to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, you may be able to deduct it as a Qualifying Charitable Distribution on your tax return even if you claim the standard deduction. Consult your tax adviser for more information about how this applies to you.

– Mikala Jansen, CPA, and Sportsmen’s Fund director