The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
We kick off our fundraising for this summer on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with a envelope in the Arizona Daily Star. Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 600 kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.
Recent donations include:
Loraine Chapman, $200.
Gerard Ervin, $800.
Richard Evans, $100.
Benjamin Kesler, $200.
Alfred Luckau, $50.
Rosita Lutzel, $50.
John Yoakum, $100.
One anonymous donation of $1,000.