To bring awareness to bike and pedestrian safety, Cyclefit Solutions is hosting an annual Thanksgiving Day bike ride.
Cyclefit's owner Tim Carolan says he wanted to call attention to the number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths.
"I could never have imagined 8 years ago that the Cyclefit Solutions Thanksgiving Day ride would become a holiday tradition for so many cyclists in our community," he said in a press release. "I am very excited that the event this year will serve a greater purpose by partnering with LOOK! Save a Life. It truly is a giving thanks event."
Brendan Lyons, executive director of LOOK! Save a Life, pushed for safety improvements five years ago after a distracted driver struck him and his girlfriend. Lyons spent a month in the hospital due to the injuries.
"Lyons aims to increase awareness about the growing epidemic and health crisis stemming from distracted driving," the release says.
Check-in for the ride begins at 7 a.m. Thursday, along with a chance to socialize with other riders at the Starbucks located at 1825 E. River Rd. near North Campbell Avenue.
The 43-mile ride begins at 8 a.m. The bulk of the route heads north on La Cañada Drive. Route details can be found here.
In the beginning of the ride, Sgt. Jeremy Williams with Tucson police will show off a department patrol vehicle, which will be wrapped in a "LOOK! Save a Life" graphic.
"The message from the Tucson Police Department, LOOK! Save a Life and Cyclefit Solutions is for the community to know, 'don’t drive distracted, a moment’s distraction can be a lifetime of regret,'" the release says.