Thanksgiving Day weather in Tucson: About perfect

Libby Sullivan, left, and Sue Bridgemon walk along one of the trails at the Sweetwater Wetlands.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Thanksgiving celebrations may look a bit different in 2020 as Arizona continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

For those celebrating the holiday, the CDC is recommending hosting outdoor gatherings. It says indoor gatherings — especially in small spaces with poor ventilation — are riskier for spreading the virus than gathering outside.

“Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather, or by placing central air and heating on continuous circulation,” the CDC adds.

Lucky for folks in the Old Pueblo, the holiday is slated to have weather that’s just about perfect for an outdoor gathering.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Thursday’s high temperature was expected to be 73 degrees, which is about four degrees above normal, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Hardin.

Thursday’s forecast is looking to bring mostly sunny skies with an average amount of wind. Rain, which last week was said to be possible, is not in the forecast.

“It’s going to be pretty nice,” Hardin said.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

