The 2020 weather in Tucson? Fuggedaboutit!

"Now, with La Niña conditions, there are normally dry conditions associated with that," Glueck said, referring to a winter weather phenomena triggered by major variations in sea-surface temperatures across much of the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

He noted that Phoenix got only 15 days of rain, compared to Tucson's 30. But Phoenix had two days with more than an inch each of rainfall, whereas Tucson's biggest storm got only .78 inch and half of its 30 days of rain got .1 of an inch or less.

Glueck couldn't account for those differences, or for why Tucson's 2020 weather was much drier compared to normal than Phoenix's weather last year.

"You can’t explain it. It's just one of those things," he said.

Personally, Glueck, who regularly compiles Tucson's annual weather statistics and has worked for the weather service here 24 years, said he's gotten used to the extreme heat.

But he granted that the way the "nonsoon" worked out this year was depressing.

"A lot of people really, after our winter storms, then the initial heat waves in May and June, they look forward to the lightning events and rain after that. But the cooling we look forward to, (that accompanies the monsoon), that just wasn’t there last year."