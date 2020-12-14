The Haven helps women recovering from substance dependency

The Haven — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit — has been helping women to recover from the disease of substance dependency since 1970. Women come to us to get their lives back on track and mend their broken families. Adriana says, “I owe The Haven a big thank you for helping me get my life back. Since I’ve been in Recovery, I have had a lot of blessings sent my way. I have regained custody of my children”.
Adriana began using meth in 2005, at which time she was married and had four children. When pregnant with her fifth child she stopped using. Her husband had been selling drugs and was expecting imprisonment. Her life began to fall apart; she started using again: No job, bills coming, no husband, and five children to care for. She lost everything — house, car — but she kept her children.
By 2015, with two more children, her dependency was at an all-time high. She was arrested in April 2017 and placed on probation. After violating probation, her children were taken away. She was struggling with the disease of substance dependency, but she had help — a probation officer and a DCS manager to report to. After violating probation, a judge allowed her to go to The Haven for 90 days instead of serving jail time.
Adriana goes on to say: “I have a house, a job, a car, and most important, I have my recovery. I could never have done it without The Haven’s support.”
The Haven could not do our life-saving work without the tax credit donations received. Your donations allow The Haven to help women recover from their disease and return to their lives as mothers, sisters, and daughters.
Go to https://thehaventucson.org/ for more information.
