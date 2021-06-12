The heat wave worsens wildfire risks, Arizona officials warn

The heat wave combined with extremely dry vegetation in the drought has the potential to produce large wildfires across Arizona, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management warned Saturday.

"The incoming critical fire weather, which also includes dry thunderstorms, also means rapid fuel ignition and fire spread with very erratic and extreme fire behavior," the department said in a news release.

“We cannot stress enough to the public the critical situation we are faced with," said department fire management officer John Truett in the statement. "Firefighters are already challenged and any ignition starting within this drought-stricken fuel bed combined with our incoming critical fire weather could produce large, fast-moving and very active wildfires. Take personal responsibility, follow fire restrictions, and do your part with prevention efforts."

Dangerously hot conditions are expected this week in the Tucson area, the National Weather Service says, with highs from 107 to 113 through Friday, June 18.

As of Friday, June 11, all state land within Arizona is under Stage II fire restrictions, under which campfires and smoking outdoors are not allowed.

Target shooting and fireworks are prohibited year-round.