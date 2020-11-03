The latest: Arizona, Pima County 2020 election results

SUMMARY
Statewide (Arizona)
Registered voters – 4,281,152
President of the United States (Vote for 1)
Statewide
BIDEN, JOSEPH – 53%; 1,308,265 votes
JORGENSEN, JO – 1%; 31,426 votes
TRUMP, DONALD J. – 46%; 1,119,184 votes
BODDIE, PRESIDENT R. – 0%; 0 votes
CUMMINGS, DANIEL CLYDE – 0%; 0 votes
HAWKINS, HOWIE – 0%; 0 votes
LA RIVA, GLORIA – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, JADE – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Statewide
KELLY, MARK – 55%; 1,335,704 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 45%; 1,107,275 votes
ARIF, MOHAMMAD "MIKE OBAMA" – 0%; 0 votes
BECKETT, CHRISTOPHER – 0%; 0 votes
CHILTON, ADAM – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECKER, WILLIAM "WILL" – 0%; 0 votes
DORCHESTER, MATTHEW "DOC" – 0%; 0 votes
GLENN, NICHOLAS N. – 0%; 0 votes
HAUPT, MATHEW – 0%; 0 votes
KAPADIA, PERRY – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, BENJAMIN – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
SAENZ, FRANK – 0%; 0 votes
SCHIESS, JOHN – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, DEBBIE – 0%; 0 votes
STEVENS, JIM – 0%; 0 votes
STEWART, BUZZ – 0%; 0 votes
THOMAS, PATRICK "PAT" – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 54%; 134,363 votes
SHEDD, TIFFANY – 46%; 112,269 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 59%; 182,483 votes
MARTIN, BRANDON – 41%; 125,787 votes
SCHLASS, BRANDON – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 67%; 134,231 votes
WOOD, DANIEL – 33%; 67,109 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 3)
Statewide
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 16%; 1,019,214 votes
MUNDELL, WILLIAM "BILL" – 17%; 1,049,334 votes
O'CONNOR, JAMES "JIM" – 16%; 998,334 votes
SLOAN, ERIC – 16%; 967,805 votes
STANFIELD, SHEA – 16%; 1,021,109 votes
TOVAR, ANNA – 19%; 1,152,657 votes
FINERD, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, CHRISTINA – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 207
Statewide
YES – 60%; 1,424,655 votes
Proposition 208
Statewide
NO – 46%; 1,088,606 votes
YES – 54%; 1,281,839 votes
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 64%; 44,239 votes
WORKMAN, MARK – 36%; 25,195 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 51,158 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ANGRY, TRAVIS – 42%; 23,063 votes
OTONDO, LISA – 58%; 31,963 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
STEELE, VICTORIA – 100.0%; 72,382 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 63%; 59,417 votes
WADSACK, JUSTINE – 37%; 34,802 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 49.9%; 49,334 votes
MENDOZA, JOANNA – 50.1%; 49,447 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GOWAN, DAVID – 62%; 51,992 votes
KARP, BOB – 38%; 32,275 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 37%; 38,193 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR. – 38%; 39,578 votes
MCEWEN, DEBORAH – 25%; 25,747 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
CANO, ANDRéS – 50.0%; 40,564 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 50.0%; 40,507 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 40%; 31,934 votes
JOHN, JOEL – 30%; 23,503 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 30%; 23,506 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 38%; 58,370 votes
LYONS, BRENDAN – 23%; 35,366 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 38%; 58,045 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 31%; 53,254 votes
GUMMERE, MABELLE – 19%; 32,138 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 20%; 35,059 votes
STAHL HAMILTON, STEPHANIE – 31%; 53,037 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FINCHEM, MARK – 33%; 47,675 votes
PEREZ, FELIPE R – 34%; 49,858 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 33%; 48,490 votes
MURPHY, WADE – 0%; 0 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
BEACH - MOSCHETTI, KIMBERLY "KIM" – 19.1%; 29,475 votes
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 32%; 49,165 votes
MAESTAS-CONDOS, RONNIE – 17%; 27,033 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 32%; 48,896 votes
HAMPTON, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
Shall Brutinel, Robert, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Statewide
YES – 75%; 1,386,728 votes
Shall Gould, Andrew W. , Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Statewide
YES – 67%; 1,231,302 votes
Shall Lopez IV, John, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Statewide
YES – 72%; 1,329,592 votes
Shall Brearcliffe, Sean, Judge of the Court of Appeals Division II be retained in office?
Statewide
Pima County
Registered voters – 638,355
President of the United States (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BIDEN, JOSEPH – 63%; 264,149 votes
JORGENSEN, JO – 1%; 5,360 votes
TRUMP, DONALD J. – 36%; 149,955 votes
BODDIE, PRESIDENT R. – 0%; 0 votes
CUMMINGS, DANIEL CLYDE – 0%; 0 votes
HAWKINS, HOWIE – 0%; 0 votes
LA RIVA, GLORIA – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, JADE – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KELLY, MARK – 64%; 266,388 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 36%; 150,574 votes
ARIF, MOHAMMAD "MIKE OBAMA" – 0%; 0 votes
BECKETT, CHRISTOPHER – 0%; 0 votes
CHILTON, ADAM – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECKER, WILLIAM "WILL" – 0%; 0 votes
DORCHESTER, MATTHEW "DOC" – 0%; 0 votes
GLENN, NICHOLAS N. – 0%; 0 votes
HAUPT, MATHEW – 0%; 0 votes
KAPADIA, PERRY – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, BENJAMIN – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
SAENZ, FRANK – 0%; 0 votes
SCHIESS, JOHN – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, DEBBIE – 0%; 0 votes
STEVENS, JIM – 0%; 0 votes
STEWART, BUZZ – 0%; 0 votes
THOMAS, PATRICK "PAT" – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 50.8%; 28,910 votes
SHEDD, TIFFANY – 49.2%; 27,945 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 62%; 163,463 votes
MARTIN, BRANDON – 38%; 99,799 votes
SCHLASS, BRANDON – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 72%; 64,615 votes
WOOD, DANIEL – 28%; 24,859 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 13.8%; 145,867 votes
MUNDELL, WILLIAM "BILL" – 20%; 206,844 votes
O'CONNOR, JAMES "JIM" – 12.9%; 136,154 votes
SLOAN, ERIC – 12.3%; 129,831 votes
STANFIELD, SHEA – 19%; 204,666 votes
TOVAR, ANNA – 22%; 230,356 votes
FINERD, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, CHRISTINA – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 207
Pima County
Proposition 208
Pima County
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 61%; 33,108 votes
WORKMAN, MARK – 39%; 21,063 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 51,158 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ANGRY, TRAVIS – 30%; 2,337 votes
OTONDO, LISA – 70%; 5,577 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
STEELE, VICTORIA – 100.0%; 72,382 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 63%; 59,417 votes
WADSACK, JUSTINE – 37%; 34,802 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 49.8%; 33,078 votes
MENDOZA, JOANNA – 50.2%; 33,311 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GOWAN, DAVID – 58%; 13,968 votes
KARP, BOB – 42%; 10,305 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 36%; 29,388 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR. – 37%; 30,162 votes
MCEWEN, DEBORAH – 27%; 21,670 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CANO, ANDRéS – 50.0%; 40,564 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 50.0%; 40,507 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 45%; 5,425 votes
JOHN, JOEL – 19%; 2,288 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 36%; 4,259 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 38%; 58,370 votes
LYONS, BRENDAN – 23%; 35,366 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 38%; 58,045 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 31%; 53,254 votes
GUMMERE, MABELLE – 19%; 32,138 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 20%; 35,059 votes
STAHL HAMILTON, STEPHANIE – 31%; 53,037 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FINCHEM, MARK – 33%; 32,197 votes
PEREZ, FELIPE R – 34%; 33,711 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 33%; 32,877 votes
MURPHY, WADE – 0%; 0 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
BEACH - MOSCHETTI, KIMBERLY "KIM" – 21.6%; 9,671 votes
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 29%; 13,049 votes
MAESTAS-CONDOS, RONNIE – 19.5%; 8,742 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 30%; 13,318 votes
HAMPTON, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
Shall Brutinel, Robert, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Pima County
Shall Gould, Andrew W. , Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Pima County
Shall Lopez IV, John, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Pima County
Shall Brearcliffe, Sean, Judge of the Court of Appeals Division II be retained in office?
Pima County
BENNETT, RENEE T. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 57%; 239,437 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25.0%; 105,782 votes
BERNINI, DEBORAH - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 62%; 259,878 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.9%; 101,143 votes
BOARD OF DIRECTORS - MARANA DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENT (Vote for 2)
Pima County
SOSTARICH, ANNETTE – 34%; 448 votes
UNDERVOTES – 59%; 783 votes
BOARD OF DIRECTORS - WHY DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENT (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GEORGE, WALTER – 23%; 27 votes
HOOD, LINDA – 31%; 36 votes
MCELWAIN, GRANT – 16.2%; 19 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25%; 29 votes
BOARD OF GOVERNORS - PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ORR, ETHAN – 28%; 32,170 votes
RIPLEY, CATHERINE – 45%; 51,545 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 160 votes
UNDERVOTES – 27%; 30,470 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
SCOTT, REX – 52%; 60,216 votes
SPAIN, STEVE – 43%; 49,317 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 5,031 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HEINZ, MATT – 68%; 40,143 votes
SIZER, ANTHONY – 28%; 16,427 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,416 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BRONSON, SHARON – 59%; 43,823 votes
SAUCEDO MERCER, GABBY – 36%; 26,945 votes
UNDERVOTES – 5%; 3,614 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DIAMOND, STEVE – 47%; 52,180 votes
CHRISTY, STEVE – 48%; 52,598 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 4,814 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 5 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, ADELITA – 73%; 47,288 votes
GONZALES, FERNANDO – 22%; 14,498 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,589 votes
BREARCLIFFE, SEAN - JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS DIVISION 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 53%; 225,752 votes
NO – 24.4%; 102,982 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 104 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 93,713 votes
BRUTINEL, ROBERT - JUSTICE OF THE ARIZONA SUPREME COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 243,982 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 91,510 votes
BRYSON, KYLE A. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 60%; 254,463 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.9%; 101,180 votes
BUTLER, MICHAEL J. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 56%; 237,771 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,409 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DORER, JOHN – 61%; 42,083 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,334 votes
UNDERVOTES – 35%; 24,319 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,334 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
VASQUEZ, OSCAR – 72%; 31,624 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24%; 10,341 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 6 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BERNAL, BENNETT L. – 71%; 35,847 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25%; 12,741 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 7 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
SCHENEK JR., THOMAS – 69%; 28,109 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 11,290 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 8 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
RANDALL, KRISTEN – 76%; 25,814 votes
UNDERVOTES – 20.8%; 7,047 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CAMACHO, GEORGE – 81%; 25,973 votes
UNDERVOTES – 16%; 5,047 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
STEVENSON, MICHAEL – 68%; 29,702 votes
UNDERVOTES – 29%; 12,607 votes
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MUNDELL, WILLIAM "BILL" – 16%; 206,844 votes
STANFIELD, SHEA – 16%; 204,666 votes
TOVAR, ANNA – 18%; 230,356 votes
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 11.5%; 145,867 votes
O'CONNOR, JAMES "JIM" – 10.7%; 136,154 votes
SLOAN, ERIC – 10.2%; 129,831 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 570 votes
UNDERVOTES – 17%; 212,630 votes
COUNTY ASSESSOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DROUBIE, SUZANNE – 58%; 244,129 votes
SABBAGH, JO ANN – 36%; 152,134 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 25,645 votes
COUNTY ATTORNEY (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CONOVER, LAURA – 68%; 293,055 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,239 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 120,212 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,239 votes
COUNTY RECORDER (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CÁZARES-KELLY, GABRIELLA – 59%; 250,366 votes
WHITE, BENNY – 36%; 150,403 votes
UNDERVOTES – 5%; 21,370 votes
COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS (Vote for 1)
Pima County
WILLIAMS, DUSTIN – 69%; 298,247 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,772 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 114,466 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,772 votes
COUNTY TREASURER (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BICKEL, BRIAN – 50%; 211,637 votes
FORD, BETH – 45%; 190,829 votes
UNDERVOTES – 5%; 19,696 votes
GORDON, RICHARD E. JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 243,535 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.4%; 103,008 votes
GOULD, ANDREW W. - JUSTICE OF THE ARIZONA SUPREME COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 50%; 211,527 votes
NO – 26.6%; 112,308 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.3%; 98,627 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - AJO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 15 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GUTHRIE JR., LONNIE D. – 23%; 428 votes
KRZNARICH, ERIC F. – 20%; 361 votes
MORALES, LORENZO "DAN" – 16%; 302 votes
RAMIREZ, PAULA L. – 18%; 330 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 398 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - AMPHITHEATER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
BAKER, SCOTT K. – 13.4%; 26,539 votes
COX GOLDER, VICKI L. – 14.4%; 28,548 votes
DAVIS, NATHAN – 13.3%; 26,397 votes
DAY, DEANNA M. – 16%; 32,030 votes
UNDERVOTES – 42%; 83,538 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - CONTINENTAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIST. 39 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MCGIBBON, ANDREW W. – 19%; 11,846 votes
ULERY, RICHARD R. – 17.8%; 11,224 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 2,163 votes
UNDERVOTES – 57%; 35,790 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 2,163 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - SUNNYSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 12 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
NUÑEZ, JOAQUIN M. – 14.2%; 8,207 votes
NUÑEZ, LISETTE – 18%; 10,485 votes
QUINTERO, REBECCA "BEKI" – 20%; 11,430 votes
TAYLOR, MATTHEW – 13.4%; 7,751 votes
UNDERVOTES – 34%; 19,459 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - TANQUE VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MURTHY, RAJ – 11.7%; 2,487 votes
NEFF, JEFFREY M. – 17%; 3,529 votes
SCHALK, JEREMY L. – 13.9%; 2,960 votes
VELOSA, ANNE – 19%; 3,948 votes
UNDERVOTES – 38%; 8,121 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
GRIVOIS-SHAH, RAVI – 11.8%; 67,276 votes
LUNA ROSE, NATALIE – 16%; 91,806 votes
PIERSON, JOE NICOLAS – 7%; 39,453 votes
RAGAN, ADAM – 10.8%; 61,255 votes
SHAW, SADIE – 12%; 68,211 votes
WINSTON, CINDY M. – 9.3%; 52,734 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 3,277 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 510 votes
UNDERVOTES – 32%; 180,024 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 3,277 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - VAIL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 20 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
FARGUSSON, KIM – 9.2%; 8,354 votes
KING, CHRISTOPHER – 11.0%; 10,017 votes
MIXON, ANDRÉ P. – 11.0%; 10,037 votes
PRATT, ALLISON – 18%; 16,268 votes
TIPPETT, CALLIE B. – 17%; 15,504 votes
UNDERVOTES – 33%; 29,928 votes
GOVERNING BOARD 2-YEAR TERM - AJO UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 15 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ROBERTSON, WINDY – 71%; 663 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 239 votes
GOVERNING BOARD 2-YEAR TERM - CONTINENTAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIST. 39 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KAIS, SHELLEY – 63%; 12,969 votes
UNDERVOTES – 34%; 7,059 votes
GRIFFIN, BRENDEN J - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 247,052 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.3%; 98,401 votes
HINDERAKER, JOHN CHARLES - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 55%; 233,602 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.7%; 104,301 votes
JOHNSON, KELLIE L. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 60%; 254,724 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,441 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CORNEJO, ERICA – 75%; 24,793 votes
UNDERVOTES – 20.8%; 6,880 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
PESQUIERA, CHARLENE – 75%; 32,628 votes
UNDERVOTES – 21.7%; 9,456 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 6 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BALL, ALEXANDER – 71%; 34,535 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25%; 12,120 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
WILSON, KENDRICK A. – 84%; 25,439 votes
UNDERVOTES – 14%; 4,313 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ROBERTS, VINCE – 69%; 30,155 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 12,114 votes
LEE, KENNETH - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 60%; 253,342 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.7%; 100,189 votes
LOPEZ IV, JOHN - JUSTICE OF THE ARIZONA SUPREME COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 55%; 233,393 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 92,401 votes
MCDONALD, SCOTT D. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 243,191 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.3%; 102,715 votes
MCGINLEY, CASEY F. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 244,038 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,617 votes
METCALF, D. DOUGLAS - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 246,553 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.7%; 104,177 votes
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BIDEN, JOE – 62%; 264,149 votes
TRUMP, DONALD – 35%; 149,955 votes
JORGENSEN – 1%; 5,360 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 1,268 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 1,485 votes
UNDERVOTES – 0%; 1,807 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 1,268 votes
PROPOSITION 207 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 61%; 257,532 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 23,350 votes
PROPOSITION 208 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 59%; 250,814 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 25,490 votes
PROPOSITION 481 - PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BASE EXPENDITURE LIMIT ADJUSTMENT, YES – 64%; 268,997 votes
BASE EXPENDITURE LIMIT ADJUSTMENT, NO – 25.9%; 109,627 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 141 votes
UNDERVOTES – 10%; 43,786 votes
PROPOSITION 482 - MARANA USD NO. 6 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 53%; 24,657 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 39%; 18,290 votes
UNDERVOTES – 8%; 3,498 votes
PROPOSITION 483 - TANQUE VERDE USD NO. 13 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 54%; 3,780 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 41%; 2,867 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 404 votes
PROPOSITION 484 - CONTINENTAL ESD NO. 39 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 1%; 196 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 1%; 102 votes
UNDERVOTES – 99%; 20,050 votes
PROPOSITION 485 - PARTY_14 VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
FOR THE BONDS, YES – 14%; 3,248 votes
AGAINST THE BONDS, NO – 0%; 72 votes
UNDERVOTES – 85%; 19,529 votes
PROPOSITION 486 - CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON (Vote for 1)
Pima County
UNDERVOTES – 8%; 82 votes
SAKALL, GREG - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 246,574 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.7%; 104,221 votes
SHERIFF (Vote for 1)
Pima County
NANOS, CHRIS – 51%; 216,758 votes
NAPIER, MARK – 45%; 188,947 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 104 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 15,943 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 2 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 26%; 29,388 votes
HERNANDEZ JR., DANIEL – 27%; 30,162 votes
MCEWEN, DEBORAH – 19%; 21,670 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 31,111 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 3 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CANO, ANDRÉS – 31%; 40,564 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 31%; 40,507 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 1,398 votes
UNDERVOTES – 36%; 46,239 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 1,398 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 4 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 33%; 5,425 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 26%; 4,259 votes
JOHN, JOEL – 13.9%; 2,288 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 4,325 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 9 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 29%; 58,370 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 29%; 58,045 votes
LYONS, BRENDAN – 17%; 35,366 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24%; 49,291 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 10 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 27%; 53,254 votes
STAHL HAMILTON, STEPHANIE – 27%; 53,037 votes
GUMMERE, MABELLE – 16%; 32,138 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 18%; 35,059 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 156 votes
UNDERVOTES – 11.5%; 22,617 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 11 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
PEREZ, FELIPE R – 24%; 33,711 votes
FINCHEM, MARK – 23%; 32,197 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 24%; 32,877 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 39,368 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 14 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
BEACH-MOSCHETTI, KIMBERLY "KIM" – 19%; 9,671 votes
MAESTAS-CONDOS, RONNIE – 17%; 8,742 votes
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 26%; 13,049 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 26%; 13,318 votes
UNDERVOTES – 11.5%; 5,844 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GABALDÓN, ROSANNA – 59%; 33,108 votes
WORKMAN, MARK – 37%; 21,063 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,073 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 78%; 51,158 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,154 votes
UNDERVOTES – 18.4%; 12,040 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,154 votes
STATE SENATOR , DIST. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
OTONDO, LISA – 68%; 5,577 votes
ANGRY, TRAVIS – 29%; 2,337 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 252 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
STEELE, VICTORIA – 70%; 72,382 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 2,026 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 26,447 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 2,026 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 60%; 59,417 votes
WADSACK, JUSTINE – 35%; 34,802 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 3,811 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 11 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
MENDOZA, JOANNA – 48%; 33,311 votes
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 48%; 33,078 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,731 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 14 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KARP, BOB – 41%; 10,305 votes
GOWAN, DAVID – 55%; 13,968 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 1,036 votes
TANG, PAUL E. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 52%; 218,092 votes
NO – 24.6%; 103,845 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 274 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.7%; 100,340 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DIST. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 49%; 28,910 votes
SHEDD, TIFFANY – 47%; 27,945 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 2,046 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DIST. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 60%; 163,463 votes
MARTIN, BRANDON – 37%; 99,799 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 8,923 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, RAÚL – 70%; 64,615 votes
WOOD, DANIEL – 27%; 24,859 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 2,777 votes
UNITED STATES SENATOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KELLY, MARK – 63%; 266,388 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 35%; 150,574 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 118 votes
UNDERVOTES – 1%; 6,101 votes
WAGENER, JOAN L. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 245,859 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,721 votes
YEHLING, WAYNE E - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 246,591 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,663 votes