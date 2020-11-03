 Skip to main content
The latest: Arizona, Pima County 2020 election results
The latest: Arizona, Pima County 2020 election results

  Updated

A voter puts on a face covering before entering the Himmel Park Library polling place, on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Find the latest Pima County and Arizona Election results below.

SUMMARY
Statewide (Arizona)
Precincts reporting – 0
Precincts total – 0
Ballots cast – 2,483,248
Registered voters – 4,281,152
President of the United States (Vote for 1)
Statewide
BIDEN, JOSEPH – 53%; 1,308,265 votes
JORGENSEN, JO – 1%; 31,426 votes
TRUMP, DONALD J. – 46%; 1,119,184 votes
BODDIE, PRESIDENT R. – 0%; 0 votes
CUMMINGS, DANIEL CLYDE – 0%; 0 votes
HAWKINS, HOWIE – 0%; 0 votes
LA RIVA, GLORIA – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, JADE – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Statewide
KELLY, MARK – 55%; 1,335,704 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 45%; 1,107,275 votes
ARIF, MOHAMMAD "MIKE OBAMA" – 0%; 0 votes
BECKETT, CHRISTOPHER – 0%; 0 votes
CHILTON, ADAM – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECKER, WILLIAM "WILL" – 0%; 0 votes
DORCHESTER, MATTHEW "DOC" – 0%; 0 votes
GLENN, NICHOLAS N. – 0%; 0 votes
HAUPT, MATHEW – 0%; 0 votes
KAPADIA, PERRY – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, BENJAMIN – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
SAENZ, FRANK – 0%; 0 votes
SCHIESS, JOHN – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, DEBBIE – 0%; 0 votes
STEVENS, JIM – 0%; 0 votes
STEWART, BUZZ – 0%; 0 votes
THOMAS, PATRICK "PAT" – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 54%; 134,363 votes
SHEDD, TIFFANY – 46%; 112,269 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 59%; 182,483 votes
MARTIN, BRANDON – 41%; 125,787 votes
BAH, IMAN – 0%; 0 votes
SCHLASS, BRANDON – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 67%; 134,231 votes
WOOD, DANIEL – 33%; 67,109 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 3)
Statewide
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 16%; 1,019,214 votes
MUNDELL, WILLIAM "BILL" – 17%; 1,049,334 votes
O'CONNOR, JAMES "JIM" – 16%; 998,334 votes
SLOAN, ERIC – 16%; 967,805 votes
STANFIELD, SHEA – 16%; 1,021,109 votes
TOVAR, ANNA – 19%; 1,152,657 votes
FINERD, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, CHRISTINA – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 207
Statewide
NO – 40%; 954,732 votes
YES – 60%; 1,424,655 votes
Proposition 208
Statewide
NO – 46%; 1,088,606 votes
YES – 54%; 1,281,839 votes
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 64%; 44,239 votes
WORKMAN, MARK – 36%; 25,195 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 51,158 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ANGRY, TRAVIS – 42%; 23,063 votes
OTONDO, LISA – 58%; 31,963 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
STEELE, VICTORIA – 100.0%; 72,382 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 63%; 59,417 votes
WADSACK, JUSTINE – 37%; 34,802 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 49.9%; 49,334 votes
MENDOZA, JOANNA – 50.1%; 49,447 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GOWAN, DAVID – 62%; 51,992 votes
KARP, BOB – 38%; 32,275 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 37%; 38,193 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR. – 38%; 39,578 votes
MCEWEN, DEBORAH – 25%; 25,747 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
CANO, ANDRéS – 50.0%; 40,564 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 50.0%; 40,507 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 40%; 31,934 votes
JOHN, JOEL – 30%; 23,503 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 30%; 23,506 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 38%; 58,370 votes
LYONS, BRENDAN – 23%; 35,366 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 38%; 58,045 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 31%; 53,254 votes
GUMMERE, MABELLE – 19%; 32,138 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 20%; 35,059 votes
STAHL HAMILTON, STEPHANIE – 31%; 53,037 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FINCHEM, MARK – 33%; 47,675 votes
PEREZ, FELIPE R – 34%; 49,858 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 33%; 48,490 votes
MURPHY, WADE – 0%; 0 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
BEACH - MOSCHETTI, KIMBERLY "KIM" – 19.1%; 29,475 votes
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 32%; 49,165 votes
MAESTAS-CONDOS, RONNIE – 17%; 27,033 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 32%; 48,896 votes
HAMPTON, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
Shall Brutinel, Robert, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Statewide
NO – 25%; 452,502 votes
YES – 75%; 1,386,728 votes
Shall Gould, Andrew W. , Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Statewide
NO – 33%; 601,468 votes
YES – 67%; 1,231,302 votes
Shall Lopez IV, John, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Statewide
NO – 28%; 513,668 votes
YES – 72%; 1,329,592 votes
Shall Brearcliffe, Sean, Judge of the Court of Appeals Division II be retained in office?
Statewide
NO – 31%; 102,982 votes
YES – 69%; 225,752 votes
SUMMARY
Pima County
Precincts reporting – 62
Precincts total – 249
Ballots cast – 424,024
Registered voters – 638,355
President of the United States (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BIDEN, JOSEPH – 63%; 264,149 votes
JORGENSEN, JO – 1%; 5,360 votes
TRUMP, DONALD J. – 36%; 149,955 votes
BODDIE, PRESIDENT R. – 0%; 0 votes
CUMMINGS, DANIEL CLYDE – 0%; 0 votes
HAWKINS, HOWIE – 0%; 0 votes
LA RIVA, GLORIA – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, JADE – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KELLY, MARK – 64%; 266,388 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 36%; 150,574 votes
ARIF, MOHAMMAD "MIKE OBAMA" – 0%; 0 votes
BECKETT, CHRISTOPHER – 0%; 0 votes
CHILTON, ADAM – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECKER, WILLIAM "WILL" – 0%; 0 votes
DORCHESTER, MATTHEW "DOC" – 0%; 0 votes
GLENN, NICHOLAS N. – 0%; 0 votes
HAUPT, MATHEW – 0%; 0 votes
KAPADIA, PERRY – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, BENJAMIN – 0%; 0 votes
RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
SAENZ, FRANK – 0%; 0 votes
SCHIESS, JOHN – 0%; 0 votes
SIMMONS, DEBBIE – 0%; 0 votes
STEVENS, JIM – 0%; 0 votes
STEWART, BUZZ – 0%; 0 votes
THOMAS, PATRICK "PAT" – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 50.8%; 28,910 votes
SHEDD, TIFFANY – 49.2%; 27,945 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 62%; 163,463 votes
MARTIN, BRANDON – 38%; 99,799 votes
BAH, IMAN – 0%; 0 votes
SCHLASS, BRANDON – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 72%; 64,615 votes
WOOD, DANIEL – 28%; 24,859 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 13.8%; 145,867 votes
MUNDELL, WILLIAM "BILL" – 20%; 206,844 votes
O'CONNOR, JAMES "JIM" – 12.9%; 136,154 votes
SLOAN, ERIC – 12.3%; 129,831 votes
STANFIELD, SHEA – 19%; 204,666 votes
TOVAR, ANNA – 22%; 230,356 votes
FINERD, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, CHRISTINA – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 207
Pima County
NO – 35%; 141,612 votes
YES – 65%; 257,532 votes
Proposition 208
Pima County
NO – 37%; 146,184 votes
YES – 63%; 250,814 votes
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 61%; 33,108 votes
WORKMAN, MARK – 39%; 21,063 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 51,158 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ANGRY, TRAVIS – 30%; 2,337 votes
OTONDO, LISA – 70%; 5,577 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
STEELE, VICTORIA – 100.0%; 72,382 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 63%; 59,417 votes
WADSACK, JUSTINE – 37%; 34,802 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 49.8%; 33,078 votes
MENDOZA, JOANNA – 50.2%; 33,311 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GOWAN, DAVID – 58%; 13,968 votes
KARP, BOB – 42%; 10,305 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 36%; 29,388 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR. – 37%; 30,162 votes
MCEWEN, DEBORAH – 27%; 21,670 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CANO, ANDRéS – 50.0%; 40,564 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 50.0%; 40,507 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 45%; 5,425 votes
JOHN, JOEL – 19%; 2,288 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 36%; 4,259 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 38%; 58,370 votes
LYONS, BRENDAN – 23%; 35,366 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 38%; 58,045 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 31%; 53,254 votes
GUMMERE, MABELLE – 19%; 32,138 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 20%; 35,059 votes
STAHL HAMILTON, STEPHANIE – 31%; 53,037 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FINCHEM, MARK – 33%; 32,197 votes
PEREZ, FELIPE R – 34%; 33,711 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 33%; 32,877 votes
MURPHY, WADE – 0%; 0 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
BEACH - MOSCHETTI, KIMBERLY "KIM" – 21.6%; 9,671 votes
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 29%; 13,049 votes
MAESTAS-CONDOS, RONNIE – 19.5%; 8,742 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 30%; 13,318 votes
HAMPTON, JOSHUA – 0%; 0 votes
Shall Brutinel, Robert, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Pima County
NO – 26%; 86,987 votes
YES – 74%; 243,982 votes
Shall Gould, Andrew W. , Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Pima County
NO – 35%; 112,308 votes
YES – 65%; 211,527 votes
Shall Lopez IV, John, Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court be retained in office?
Pima County
NO – 29%; 96,673 votes
YES – 71%; 233,393 votes
Shall Brearcliffe, Sean, Judge of the Court of Appeals Division II be retained in office?
Pima County
NO – 31%; 102,982 votes
YES – 69%; 225,752 votes
BENNETT, RENEE T. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 57%; 239,437 votes
NO – 18%; 77,246 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 86 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25.0%; 105,782 votes
BERNINI, DEBORAH - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 62%; 259,878 votes
NO – 15%; 61,440 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 90 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.9%; 101,143 votes
BOARD OF DIRECTORS - MARANA DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENT (Vote for 2)
Pima County
SOSTARICH, ANNETTE – 34%; 448 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 43 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 0 votes
UNDERVOTES – 59%; 783 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 43 votes
BOARD OF DIRECTORS - WHY DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENT (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GEORGE, WALTER – 23%; 27 votes
HOOD, LINDA – 31%; 36 votes
MCELWAIN, GRANT – 16.2%; 19 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 3 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 0 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25%; 29 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 3 votes
BOARD OF GOVERNORS - PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ORR, ETHAN – 28%; 32,170 votes
RIPLEY, CATHERINE – 45%; 51,545 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 316 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 160 votes
UNDERVOTES – 27%; 30,470 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 316 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
SCOTT, REX – 52%; 60,216 votes
SPAIN, STEVE – 43%; 49,317 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 77 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 20 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 5,031 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 77 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HEINZ, MATT – 68%; 40,143 votes
SIZER, ANTHONY – 28%; 16,427 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 74 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 49 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,416 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 74 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BRONSON, SHARON – 59%; 43,823 votes
SAUCEDO MERCER, GABBY – 36%; 26,945 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 96 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 32 votes
UNDERVOTES – 5%; 3,614 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 96 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DIAMOND, STEVE – 47%; 52,180 votes
CHRISTY, STEVE – 48%; 52,598 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 122 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 37 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 4,814 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 122 votes
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DIST. 5 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, ADELITA – 73%; 47,288 votes
GONZALES, FERNANDO – 22%; 14,498 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 115 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 30 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,589 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 115 votes
BREARCLIFFE, SEAN - JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS DIVISION 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 53%; 225,752 votes
NO – 24.4%; 102,982 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 104 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 93,713 votes
BRUTINEL, ROBERT - JUSTICE OF THE ARIZONA SUPREME COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 243,982 votes
NO – 21%; 86,987 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 72 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 91,510 votes
BRYSON, KYLE A. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 60%; 254,463 votes
NO – 16%; 66,865 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 43 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.9%; 101,180 votes
BUTLER, MICHAEL J. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 56%; 237,771 votes
NO – 19%; 81,296 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 75 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,409 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DORER, JOHN – 61%; 42,083 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,334 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 6 votes
UNDERVOTES – 35%; 24,319 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,334 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
VASQUEZ, OSCAR – 72%; 31,624 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 836 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 6 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24%; 10,341 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 836 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 6 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BERNAL, BENNETT L. – 71%; 35,847 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 926 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 5 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25%; 12,741 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 926 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 7 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
SCHENEK JR., THOMAS – 69%; 28,109 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 801 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 4 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 11,290 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 801 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 8 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
RANDALL, KRISTEN – 76%; 25,814 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 520 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 3 votes
UNDERVOTES – 20.8%; 7,047 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 520 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CAMACHO, GEORGE – 81%; 25,973 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 528 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 11 votes
UNDERVOTES – 16%; 5,047 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 528 votes
CONSTABLE, JUSTICE PRECINCT 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
STEVENSON, MICHAEL – 68%; 29,702 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 578 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 4 votes
UNDERVOTES – 29%; 12,607 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 578 votes
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MUNDELL, WILLIAM "BILL" – 16%; 206,844 votes
STANFIELD, SHEA – 16%; 204,666 votes
TOVAR, ANNA – 18%; 230,356 votes
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 11.5%; 145,867 votes
O'CONNOR, JAMES "JIM" – 10.7%; 136,154 votes
SLOAN, ERIC – 10.2%; 129,831 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 735 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 570 votes
UNDERVOTES – 17%; 212,630 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 735 votes
COUNTY ASSESSOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DROUBIE, SUZANNE – 58%; 244,129 votes
SABBAGH, JO ANN – 36%; 152,134 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 563 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 80 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 25,645 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 563 votes
COUNTY ATTORNEY (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CONOVER, LAURA – 68%; 293,055 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,239 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 45 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 120,212 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,239 votes
COUNTY RECORDER (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CÁZARES-KELLY, GABRIELLA – 59%; 250,366 votes
WHITE, BENNY – 36%; 150,403 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 339 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 73 votes
UNDERVOTES – 5%; 21,370 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 339 votes
COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS (Vote for 1)
Pima County
WILLIAMS, DUSTIN – 69%; 298,247 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,772 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 66 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 114,466 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 9,772 votes
COUNTY TREASURER (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BICKEL, BRIAN – 50%; 211,637 votes
FORD, BETH – 45%; 190,829 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 301 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 88 votes
UNDERVOTES – 5%; 19,696 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 301 votes
GORDON, RICHARD E. JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 243,535 votes
NO – 18%; 75,942 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 66 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.4%; 103,008 votes
GOULD, ANDREW W. - JUSTICE OF THE ARIZONA SUPREME COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 50%; 211,527 votes
NO – 26.6%; 112,308 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 89 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.3%; 98,627 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - AJO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 15 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GUTHRIE JR., LONNIE D. – 23%; 428 votes
KRZNARICH, ERIC F. – 20%; 361 votes
MORALES, LORENZO "DAN" – 16%; 302 votes
RAMIREZ, PAULA L. – 18%; 330 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 5 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 6 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 398 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 5 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - AMPHITHEATER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
BAKER, SCOTT K. – 13.4%; 26,539 votes
COX GOLDER, VICKI L. – 14.4%; 28,548 votes
DAVIS, NATHAN – 13.3%; 26,397 votes
DAY, DEANNA M. – 16%; 32,030 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 603 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 90 votes
UNDERVOTES – 42%; 83,538 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 603 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - CONTINENTAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIST. 39 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MCGIBBON, ANDREW W. – 19%; 11,846 votes
ULERY, RICHARD R. – 17.8%; 11,224 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 2,163 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 21 votes
UNDERVOTES – 57%; 35,790 votes
WRITE-IN – 3%; 2,163 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - SUNNYSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 12 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
NUÑEZ, JOAQUIN M. – 14.2%; 8,207 votes
NUÑEZ, LISETTE – 18%; 10,485 votes
QUINTERO, REBECCA "BEKI" – 20%; 11,430 votes
TAYLOR, MATTHEW – 13.4%; 7,751 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 217 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 39 votes
UNDERVOTES – 34%; 19,459 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 217 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - TANQUE VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
MURTHY, RAJ – 11.7%; 2,487 votes
NEFF, JEFFREY M. – 17%; 3,529 votes
SCHALK, JEREMY L. – 13.9%; 2,960 votes
VELOSA, ANNE – 19%; 3,948 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 96 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 15 votes
UNDERVOTES – 38%; 8,121 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 96 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
GRIVOIS-SHAH, RAVI – 11.8%; 67,276 votes
LUNA ROSE, NATALIE – 16%; 91,806 votes
PIERSON, JOE NICOLAS – 7%; 39,453 votes
RAGAN, ADAM – 10.8%; 61,255 votes
SHAW, SADIE – 12%; 68,211 votes
WINSTON, CINDY M. – 9.3%; 52,734 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 3,277 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 510 votes
UNDERVOTES – 32%; 180,024 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 3,277 votes
GOVERNING BOARD - VAIL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 20 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
FARGUSSON, KIM – 9.2%; 8,354 votes
KING, CHRISTOPHER – 11.0%; 10,017 votes
MIXON, ANDRÉ P. – 11.0%; 10,037 votes
PRATT, ALLISON – 18%; 16,268 votes
TIPPETT, CALLIE B. – 17%; 15,504 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 405 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 81 votes
UNDERVOTES – 33%; 29,928 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 405 votes
GOVERNING BOARD 2-YEAR TERM - AJO UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 15 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ROBERTSON, WINDY – 71%; 663 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 13 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 0 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 239 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 13 votes
GOVERNING BOARD 2-YEAR TERM - CONTINENTAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIST. 39 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KAIS, SHELLEY – 63%; 12,969 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 308 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 12 votes
UNDERVOTES – 34%; 7,059 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 308 votes
GRIFFIN, BRENDEN J - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 247,052 votes
NO – 18%; 77,050 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 48 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.3%; 98,401 votes
HINDERAKER, JOHN CHARLES - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 55%; 233,602 votes
NO – 20%; 84,573 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 75 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.7%; 104,301 votes
JOHNSON, KELLIE L. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 60%; 254,724 votes
NO – 15%; 64,340 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 46 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,441 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CORNEJO, ERICA – 75%; 24,793 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 704 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 9 votes
UNDERVOTES – 20.8%; 6,880 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 704 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
PESQUIERA, CHARLENE – 75%; 32,628 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 713 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 10 votes
UNDERVOTES – 21.7%; 9,456 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 713 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 6 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BALL, ALEXANDER – 71%; 34,535 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 873 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 7 votes
UNDERVOTES – 25%; 12,120 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 873 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
WILSON, KENDRICK A. – 84%; 25,439 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 330 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 9 votes
UNDERVOTES – 14%; 4,313 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 330 votes
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ROBERTS, VINCE – 69%; 30,155 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 618 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 4 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 12,114 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 618 votes
LEE, KENNETH - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 60%; 253,342 votes
NO – 16%; 68,957 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 63 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.7%; 100,189 votes
LOPEZ IV, JOHN - JUSTICE OF THE ARIZONA SUPREME COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 55%; 233,393 votes
NO – 23%; 96,673 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 84 votes
UNDERVOTES – 22%; 92,401 votes
MCDONALD, SCOTT D. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 243,191 votes
NO – 18%; 76,607 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 38 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.3%; 102,715 votes
MCGINLEY, CASEY F. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 244,038 votes
NO – 18%; 74,817 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 79 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,617 votes
METCALF, D. DOUGLAS - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 246,553 votes
NO – 17%; 71,753 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 68 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.7%; 104,177 votes
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BIDEN, JOE – 62%; 264,149 votes
TRUMP, DONALD – 35%; 149,955 votes
JORGENSEN – 1%; 5,360 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 1,268 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 1,485 votes
UNDERVOTES – 0%; 1,807 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 1,268 votes
PROPOSITION 207 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 61%; 257,532 votes
NO – 34%; 141,612 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 57 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 23,350 votes
PROPOSITION 208 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 59%; 250,814 votes
NO – 35%; 146,184 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 63 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 25,490 votes
PROPOSITION 481 - PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BASE EXPENDITURE LIMIT ADJUSTMENT, YES – 64%; 268,997 votes
BASE EXPENDITURE LIMIT ADJUSTMENT, NO – 25.9%; 109,627 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 141 votes
UNDERVOTES – 10%; 43,786 votes
PROPOSITION 482 - MARANA USD NO. 6 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 53%; 24,657 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 39%; 18,290 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 8 votes
UNDERVOTES – 8%; 3,498 votes
PROPOSITION 483 - TANQUE VERDE USD NO. 13 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 54%; 3,780 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 41%; 2,867 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 1 votes
UNDERVOTES – 6%; 404 votes
PROPOSITION 484 - CONTINENTAL ESD NO. 39 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 1%; 196 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 1%; 102 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 0 votes
UNDERVOTES – 99%; 20,050 votes
PROPOSITION 485 - PARTY_14 VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
FOR THE BONDS, YES – 14%; 3,248 votes
AGAINST THE BONDS, NO – 0%; 72 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 0 votes
UNDERVOTES – 85%; 19,529 votes
PROPOSITION 486 - CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 64%; 628 votes
NO – 27%; 264 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 0 votes
UNDERVOTES – 8%; 82 votes
SAKALL, GREG - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 246,574 votes
NO – 17%; 71,704 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 52 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.7%; 104,221 votes
SHERIFF (Vote for 1)
Pima County
NANOS, CHRIS – 51%; 216,758 votes
NAPIER, MARK – 45%; 188,947 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 799 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 104 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 15,943 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 799 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 2 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 26%; 29,388 votes
HERNANDEZ JR., DANIEL – 27%; 30,162 votes
MCEWEN, DEBORAH – 19%; 21,670 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 339 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 54 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 31,111 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 339 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 3 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CANO, ANDRÉS – 31%; 40,564 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 31%; 40,507 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 1,398 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 22 votes
UNDERVOTES – 36%; 46,239 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 1,398 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 4 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 33%; 5,425 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 26%; 4,259 votes
JOHN, JOEL – 13.9%; 2,288 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 53 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 8 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 4,325 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 53 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 9 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 29%; 58,370 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 29%; 58,045 votes
LYONS, BRENDAN – 17%; 35,366 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 558 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 96 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24%; 49,291 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 558 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 10 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 27%; 53,254 votes
STAHL HAMILTON, STEPHANIE – 27%; 53,037 votes
GUMMERE, MABELLE – 16%; 32,138 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 18%; 35,059 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 141 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 156 votes
UNDERVOTES – 11.5%; 22,617 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 141 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 11 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
PEREZ, FELIPE R – 24%; 33,711 votes
FINCHEM, MARK – 23%; 32,197 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 24%; 32,877 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 303 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 28 votes
UNDERVOTES – 28%; 39,368 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 303 votes
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DIST. 14 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
BEACH-MOSCHETTI, KIMBERLY "KIM" – 19%; 9,671 votes
MAESTAS-CONDOS, RONNIE – 17%; 8,742 votes
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 26%; 13,049 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 26%; 13,318 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 26 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 28 votes
UNDERVOTES – 11.5%; 5,844 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 26 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GABALDÓN, ROSANNA – 59%; 33,108 votes
WORKMAN, MARK – 37%; 21,063 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 92 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 26 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,073 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 92 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 78%; 51,158 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,154 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 13 votes
UNDERVOTES – 18.4%; 12,040 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 1,154 votes
STATE SENATOR , DIST. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
OTONDO, LISA – 68%; 5,577 votes
ANGRY, TRAVIS – 29%; 2,337 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 8 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 5 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 252 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 8 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
STEELE, VICTORIA – 70%; 72,382 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 2,026 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 8 votes
UNDERVOTES – 26%; 26,447 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 2,026 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 60%; 59,417 votes
WADSACK, JUSTINE – 35%; 34,802 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 141 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 30 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 3,811 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 141 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 11 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
MENDOZA, JOANNA – 48%; 33,311 votes
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 48%; 33,078 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 110 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 12 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 2,731 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 110 votes
STATE SENATOR, DIST. 14 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KARP, BOB – 41%; 10,305 votes
GOWAN, DAVID – 55%; 13,968 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 29 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 1 votes
UNDERVOTES – 4%; 1,036 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 29 votes
TANG, PAUL E. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 52%; 218,092 votes
NO – 24.6%; 103,845 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 274 votes
UNDERVOTES – 23.7%; 100,340 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DIST. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 49%; 28,910 votes
SHEDD, TIFFANY – 47%; 27,945 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 56 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 6 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 2,046 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 56 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DIST. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 60%; 163,463 votes
MARTIN, BRANDON – 37%; 99,799 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 381 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 66 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 8,923 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 381 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, RAÚL – 70%; 64,615 votes
WOOD, DANIEL – 27%; 24,859 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 146 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 32 votes
UNDERVOTES – 3%; 2,777 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 146 votes
UNITED STATES SENATOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KELLY, MARK – 63%; 266,388 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 35%; 150,574 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 843 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 118 votes
UNDERVOTES – 1%; 6,101 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 843 votes
WAGENER, JOAN L. - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 245,859 votes
NO – 17%; 72,903 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 68 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,721 votes
YEHLING, WAYNE E - JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES/SÍ – 58%; 246,591 votes
NO – 17%; 72,235 votes
OVERVOTES – 0%; 62 votes
UNDERVOTES – 24.5%; 103,663 votes

Last updated: 11/03/2020 10:11 PM

Data sources: State XML feed | Pima County XML feed

 

