8:50 a.m.
The motorcade has arrived at the Tucson Convention Center. The service is expected to start at 9:30, and all attendees are asked to be seated by 9 a.m.
A few minutes ago, service members and law enforcement prepared for arrival of U.S. Marshall Chase White’s hearse. It just arrived at TCC. Marshalls asked media not to take photos of hearse. pic.twitter.com/zNJYmhYr2H— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) December 7, 2018
8:30 a.m.
The motorcade is heading south on Oracle, starting at the funeral home in Oro Valley and is making it's way to the Tucson Convention Center, where the celebration of life will be held at 9:30 a.m.
Service members, law enforcement, veterans have begun lining the streets waiting to pay their respects.
Patriot Guard Riders waiting at TCC for the motorcade carrying fallen U.S. Marshall Chase White, killed last Thursday while serving a felony warrant. White’s celebration of life is taking place at 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ddMk3DyfX0— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) December 7, 2018
Law enforcement vehicles are currently lining a portion of Granada in preparation of today’s procession. pic.twitter.com/Bo8kF640px— Gloria Knott (@gloriaeknott) December 7, 2018
Service members, law enforcement and veterans line the path the motorcade will take for fallen U.S. Marshall Chase White, at the Tucson Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/PpTsLEFzka— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) December 7, 2018
*****
A memorial service for Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White will take place in downtown Tucson Friday morning at the Tucson Convention Center.
White was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while serving a felony arrest warrant.
White, 41, worked for the agency since 2015. He leaves behind a wife and four children.
How to go
A public celebration of life for White will be held on Friday at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue. Those attending should be seated by 9 a.m. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Parking will be available in Lot A of the TCC.
Road Closures
There will be a law enforcement-escorted procession from the funeral home to the TCC that will run from Northern to West Cool Drive to North Oracle Road.
It will then head south on Oracle to North Main Avenue to North Granada Avenue.
Granada will be completely closed between West Congress and Cushing streets from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
⏰🚧Advanced Notice🚧⏰— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 6, 2018
The Funeral Service for Deputy US Marshal Chase White on Dec 7, 2018, is open to the public. Please park on the east side of the TCC in lot A, or at the old Greyhound station. Lot B is reserved. Thank you. https://t.co/QAZoLmuvJh