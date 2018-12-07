8:50 a.m. 

The motorcade has arrived at the Tucson Convention Center. The service is expected to start at 9:30, and all attendees are asked to be seated by 9 a.m. 

8:30 a.m. 

The motorcade is heading south on Oracle, starting at the funeral home in Oro Valley and is making it's way to the Tucson Convention Center, where the celebration of life will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Service members, law enforcement, veterans have begun lining the streets waiting to pay their respects.  

A memorial service for Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White will take place in downtown Tucson Friday morning at the Tucson Convention Center. 

White was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while serving a felony arrest warrant. 

White, 41, worked for the agency since 2015. He leaves behind a wife and four children. 

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White

How to go

A public celebration of life for White will be held on Friday at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue. Those attending should be seated by 9 a.m. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Parking will be available in Lot A of the TCC.  

Road Closures

There will be a law enforcement-escorted procession from the funeral home to the TCC that will run from Northern to West Cool Drive to North Oracle Road.

It will then head south on Oracle to North Main Avenue to North Granada Avenue. 

Granada will be completely closed between West Congress and Cushing streets from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

