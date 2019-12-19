The Night Before Christmas, sports version, 1959

Who can resist Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas”? And who can resist penning a parody of the popular poem? We are presenting several riffs on Moore’s famous tale over the next several days and will end with the original on Christmas Eve.
This version ran in the Tucson Citizen sports section on Thursday, Dec. 24, 1959:
SAN FRANCISCO — ’Twas the night before Christmas
And all through the land
The bidding for athletes
Was clear out of hand.
America’s eager young stars,
Just getting out of school,
Were looking for big money
And starting to drool!
For Sixty Thousand Dollars,
The Spartans’ Dean Look
Signed with the White Sox
As a baseball rook.
Southern Methodist’s Meredith,
A quarterback supreme,
Got One Hundred Thousand
— And that’s not a dream.
Everybody’s All-American,
Billy Cannon of LSU,
Refused to sign anything,
Keeping all in a stew.
The bidding for good coaches
Was pretty grand, Dad.
And the money being offered
You couldn’t call bad.
Pete Elliott quit California
When Illinois waved.
Eddie Erdelatz is looking
On money he saved.
Joe DeMaggio and Tyrus Cobb
Both struck it rich.
They collected big money
Off bundles of hits.
With money stacked in the banks
All athletes made a pile
And even the most humble
Will make more than I’ll.
But who are we to complain
About our storm and strife.
So Merry Christmas to all!
And to all a good life!