The Night Before Christmas, sports version, 1959

Wilbur the Wildcat gets into the Christmas spirit as he sports a Santa Claus outfit during a game at McKale Center on the University of Arizona campus.

Who can resist Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas”? And who can resist penning a parody of the popular poem? We are presenting several riffs on Moore’s famous tale over the next several days and will end with the original on Christmas Eve.

The collection will be online and updated daily at tucson.com/visit

This version ran in the Tucson Citizen sports section on Thursday, Dec. 24, 1959:

SAN FRANCISCO — ’Twas the night before Christmas

And all through the land

The bidding for athletes

Was clear out of hand.

America’s eager young stars,

Just getting out of school,

Were looking for big money

And starting to drool!

For Sixty Thousand Dollars,

The Spartans’ Dean Look

Signed with the White Sox

As a baseball rook.

Southern Methodist’s Meredith,

A quarterback supreme,

Got One Hundred Thousand

— And that’s not a dream.

Everybody’s All-American,

Billy Cannon of LSU,

Refused to sign anything,

Keeping all in a stew.

The bidding for good coaches

Was pretty grand, Dad.

And the money being offered

You couldn’t call bad.

Pete Elliott quit California

When Illinois waved.

Eddie Erdelatz is looking

On money he saved.

Joe DeMaggio and Tyrus Cobb

Both struck it rich.

They collected big money

Off bundles of hits.

With money stacked in the banks

All athletes made a pile

And even the most humble

Will make more than I’ll.

But who are we to complain

About our storm and strife.

So Merry Christmas to all!

And to all a good life!

