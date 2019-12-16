The Night Before Christmas, 1912
The Night Before Christmas, 1912

The Night Before Christmas, 1912

Who can resist Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas”? And who can resist penning a parody of the popular poem? We are presenting several riffs on Moore’s famous tale over the next several days and will end with the original on Christmas Eve.

The collection will be online and updated daily at tucson.com/visit

This version ran in the Arizona Daily Star Saturday, Dec. 22, 1912:

The Night Before Christmas

By Wilbur D. Nesbit

“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —

I whisper the rhyme

And wander in fancy

To “once on a time.”

I see the big fireplace,

The girls and the boys,

The long, heaped-up stockings,

The drums and the toys.

“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —

So old, and so new!

With all of its dreamings

So good and so true.

I see all the faces

Forgotten so long,

And out of the twilight

There murmurs a song.

“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —

And here, by my grate,

The past rises, glowing;

The years lose their weight.

The boy-days come trooping

At memory’s call,

And gleam in the embers

That flicker and fall.

“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —

Ah, could I but clutch

The gold of my fancies!

’Twould go at my touch!

The shouts and the laughter

Now sweet to my ear

Would shrink to a silence

Too deep and too drear.

“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —

Remembrances stir

As sweet as the cherished

Frankincense and myrrh.

And, hark! As the visions

Grow dim to the sight,

There comes: “Merry Christmas!

And, boy-days, good night!”

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News