The Night Before Christmas, 1912

Who can resist Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas”? And who can resist penning a parody of the popular poem? We are presenting several riffs on Moore’s famous tale over the next several days and will end with the original on Christmas Eve.
The collection will be online and updated daily at tucson.com/visit
This version ran in the Arizona Daily Star Saturday, Dec. 22, 1912:
The Night Before Christmas
By Wilbur D. Nesbit
“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —
I whisper the rhyme
And wander in fancy
To “once on a time.”
I see the big fireplace,
The girls and the boys,
The long, heaped-up stockings,
The drums and the toys.
“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —
So old, and so new!
With all of its dreamings
So good and so true.
I see all the faces
Forgotten so long,
And out of the twilight
There murmurs a song.
“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —
And here, by my grate,
The past rises, glowing;
The years lose their weight.
The boy-days come trooping
At memory’s call,
And gleam in the embers
That flicker and fall.
“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —
Ah, could I but clutch
The gold of my fancies!
’Twould go at my touch!
The shouts and the laughter
Now sweet to my ear
Would shrink to a silence
Too deep and too drear.
“ ’Tis the night before Christmas” —
Remembrances stir
As sweet as the cherished
Frankincense and myrrh.
And, hark! As the visions
Grow dim to the sight,
There comes: “Merry Christmas!
And, boy-days, good night!”