The Road Runner looks back at the top transportation news from 2019

It turns out visitors were not only parking along the street but also using spaces in St. Mary’s Hospital’s parking lots designated for staff, patients and their families. The threat of towing vehicles did not stop all Tumamoc visitors from using the parking lots, said Elizabeth Santamaria, a visitor to the hiking spot whose daughter had a $200 bill after her vehicle was towed.

In September, the hospital addressed the issue by handing out fliers with notices not to park in their lots. It also included information on the impound lot where towed vehicles could be found.

Tucson officials and the hospital say they are working on a possible remedy for the parking issues.

Streetcars to the airport?

The Tucson Transportation Department is laying the groundwork for a 15-mile, high-capacity transit line connecting riders from Tucson International Airport to the Tucson Mall area.

There could be an extension of streetcars or bus service expansion, called bus rapid transit.

The route would connect all three of the city’s transit centers — Tohono T’adai, Roy Laos and Ronstadt.

In about three years, we’ll know for certain what mode of travel is recommended for Tucsonans.