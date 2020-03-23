The University of Arizona makes thousands of COVID-19 test kits for local use

Researchers at the University of Arizona made 1,600 coronavirus test kits over the weekend, amid a nationwide shortage in supplies for testing patients for the virus.

The researchers will produce an additional three to 4,000 additional kits in the coming week for Pima County’s health department and the university's Campus Health Service, said David Harris, director of the university's Health Sciences Biorepository.

They can also supply Banner Health with test kits, if they need them, he said.

The researchers worked extra hours in an assembly line to produce the kits over the weekend.

"Fortunately, our personnel at the Biorepository have several decades of experience in creating biospecimen collection kits,” Harris said in a news release Monday.

They are exactly like the ones supplied by the federal government, he said later on a conference call with media.

The test kits will come in the nick of time for Pima County’s health department. Last week the county’s supplier cancelled an order of several thousand test kits on the day they were scheduled to arrive, said Dr. Bob England, the department's interim director.

UA will provide the test kits at no charge to Pima County at least for now, said Aaron Pacheco, a county spokesman.

The nationwide bottleneck in testing is largely due to a shortage of a couple of important components of the test kits, like swabs.

The UA researchers currently have enough supplies to make about 20,000 kits, Harris said, adding that Pima County has asked for 1,000 a week, a pace researchers can sustain for several months.