Check your Powerball ticket for Oct. 2. No one won the jackpot, but a ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Tucson.
The ticket was sold at the Speedway at 6890 N. Sandario Road. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number and is the top winner in the Oct. 2 drawing.
The winning numbers are 4, 8, 10, 43, 53, and the Powerball is 7.
Winnings may be claimed at the Tucson office of the Arizona Lottery, 2900 E. Broadway, Suite 190. Call 520-628-5107 for more information or go to arizonalottery.com
