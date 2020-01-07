'There's no secret to it': Tucson woman just celebrated her 109th birthday

Vesta Toller was alive before Arizona became a state.

She was alive during World Wars I and II and the civil rights movement.

Although she didn’t watch TV much, she remembers watching the 1969 moon landing.

And she’s seen the century’s massive growth in technology firsthand — “It has its good and bad sides,” she said.

Fast forward many years, Toller is now living in Tucson after growing up in Colorado and living in New Mexico for most of her life. Last week, on Dec. 30, she turned 109 years old.

It’s unknown if she’s the oldest person in Pima County.

One of Toller’s earliest memories was visiting mining camps with her father, who was a doctor. She watched him tend to various injuries, mostly in the Four Corners area.

Her father would sometimes bring one of his 12 children along on medical calls. Toller was about 10 at the time.

“It was nice for him to let me go along and be there and see what happened,” she said.