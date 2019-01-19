There is an embarrassment of riches for teens and younger children looking for fun at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 2-3 on the University of Arizona campus.
Do you have a child that likes to draw? There’s a drawing workshop for children ages 5-10 at 1 p.m. March 2 in Education Room 349. In the same room at 2:30 p.m. that day, there is a drawing game for ages 7 and older, and then a drawing workshop at 4 p.m. for ages 8 and older.
For those who want to see how published illustrators draw, head to an illustrator draw-off at 4 p.m. March 3 in Education Kiva (room 211). Illustrators will incorporate suggestions from the audience as they compete with each other.
For the young budding writers in your life, writing workshops will help children learn about story boards and other techniques. Older children and teens can attend panels of favorite authors and perhaps find new favorites.
Two carousels of authors are a bit like speed dating, but less scary for parents of the kids attending. These allow attendees to meet several authors in small group settings. Groups are seated at tables to talk with an author. Every few minutes, the authors move along to the next table to meet with a new group.
At 4 p.m. March 2 in Education Kiva, there is Magic and Adventure: A Carousel of Middle Grade Authors. Teen worlds: A Carousel of YA Authors is at 10 a.m. March 3 in the same location.
Regardless of the favorite genre of the child or teen, there will be something of interest at the festival. More than 80 panels, workshops, talks, games and other forms of entertainment are available to inspire a love of reading or to keep the fire burning for those who have already discovered reading adventures.
The presenting author schedule is now available to help you plan at TucsonFestivalofBooks.org. To look at a single category, click in the one you want in the legend at the top.