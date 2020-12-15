 Skip to main content
There's still time to spread holiday cheers to Tucsonans in need

  • Updated

Michael Reddig and his two children, Michael Jr. and Mya, along with his wife, Daria Wing, are among the recently homeless families that were assisted by Old Pueblo Community Services through the Toy and Clothing Drive that will continue through February 1. The drive is one of several benefiting local nonprofit organizations this holiday season.

It’s beginning to look a lot like a COVID Christmas, so toy and donation drives are a little bit different and a lot more socially distant, but Tucsonans can still find ample opportunity to spread cheer to the less fortunate.

Those who prefer in-kind, adopt-a-family-style donations can give new, unwrapped toys and warm clothing for 200 recently homeless families through February 1 at Old Pueblo Community Services, 4501 E. 5th St.

The local nonprofit, which utilizes a “housing first” model in its approach to eradicating homelessness, has assisted 1,800 people with attaining housing since the onset of the pandemic.

“We made a conscious decision to try to do everything we could to help the people who were homeless on the streets when the pandemic started. We were able to work with the city and county and other resources to operate new projects that helped to get people off the streets immediately,” said Tom Litwicki, CEO of Old Pueblo Community Services.

The projects included short-term housing in a local hotel, where clients received access to additional resources — health care, counseling and behavioral health services, employment and educational opportunities and more — and were transitioned into permanent apartments.

The innovative collaborations have cut through red tape to shorten transition times and make permanent housing more easily accessible to the homeless community, Litwicki said.

“A silver lining of the COVID crisis is that it forces us to reevaluate how we do business and makes us look at bureaucracy ... there is motivation to retain rules that are valuable and to compress red tape when you know people’s lives are on the line. I wish that sort of urgency existed all the time,” said Litwicki.

Michael Reddig and his wife, Daria Wing, are among those who have benefited from the collaborations; they were living on the streets when the pandemic started.

“It was terrifying. We didn’t have anywhere to go and they were kicking us out of parks, so we started a camp off the bike trail,” said Reddig, who became homeless in 2016 after the mother of his two children left him and took the kids.

“I got depressed and started using drugs and lost my drive to go to work. I lost everything and it happened so fast that I didn’t know how to recover. I spent four years lost on the streets. I didn’t have anyone to believe in me, so I didn’t believe in myself,” he said.

The couple wed in February, and the temporary housing provided by OPCS in March was a turning point for the couple. He said having a roof over their heads allowed him to focus on recovery and personal goals such as education and reunifying with his two children.

“Without them, we would still be homeless. My kids would be in foster care and my life would look different. When I first came into the program with OPCS, I didn’t think being where I am now was possible, but I am grateful that my case manager gave me the tools and resources to step up and do my thing. I have built momentum that hasn’t stopped,” Redding said.

Building momentum has been a goal for Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas, founder of United Hearts of Arizona.

For the past six years she has spearheaded a holiday jacket and shoe drive for children at Ochoa and Mission View Elementary schools in South Tucson.

This year, due to the need for low-contact during the pandemic, she hopes to collect at least $3,000 with which to purchase the needed items; armchair shoppers can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7th-annual-south-tucson-shoe-and-jacket-drive or by calling Valdez-Cardenas at 520-808-4330.

“Jackets and shoes seem like something simple for most people, but they make a difference in the lives of the children. Warm jackets and good shoes allow them to be comfortable and help them not to get sick and miss school,” said Valdez-Cardenas, who started the drive when she worked in community outreach for Mission View.

She said that ultimately, the purpose of the event is to remove barriers that might prevent the children from continuing their educations.

“There is a lot of need in these schools: 98% of the students are low-income. I worked with other community members to be a bridge between the schools and resources. Sometimes parents have different barriers — like language or low literacy, or perhaps they are undocumented — so the children are not getting the resources they need and we want to help with that,” said Valdez-Cardenas.

Donors who prefer to shop and drop also have options.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to benefit members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and hospitalized children at Tucson Medical Center can be dropped off daily through Friday, Dec. 18 at TMC Foundation, 5301 E. Grant Rd.

Additionally, a drive-through toy collection to benefit adults with special needs and foster children through the Easterseals Blake Foundation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 at Mr. An’s Teppanyaki Steak & Seafood, 6091 N. Oracle Road.

Ultimately, in-kind donations can make the holidays for children and families who have had a very difficult year, according to Debbie Wagner, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

“Our families really need us now more than ever. Like so many in the community, many parents are unemployed or have experienced lay-offs and some are staying home to care for kids doing distance learning. Depending on their family circumstances, they are all having to make tough choices right now and some have lost relatives to COVID or have relatives who are ill. This year we really want to put smiles on kids’ faces and let them know we haven’t forgotten them,” said Wagner.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

How to help

• What: Toy and Clothing Drive to Benefit Homeless Children and Families through Old Pueblo Community Services

When: Weekdays through February 1

Where: Old Pueblo Community Services, 4501 E. 5th St.

Donations of new, warm clothing and toys for 60 children from newborn to age 18 are needed, particularly underwear and socks as well as diapers and baby toiletries. New, warm clothing for adults is also needed including underwear, socks, gloves, jackets, sweaters, scarves, and men’s belts. Curbside drop-off is available; call 520-490-4631 to make arrangements. You can also shop Old Pueblo Community Services’ wish list at tgt.gifts/OPCS in Target’s Charity Registration. For more information, or to make an online donation, visit https://helptucson.org. Monetary donations may be eligible for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which allows a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples filing jointly on 2020 Arizona income taxes. Check with your tax advisor for more information.

• What: Drive-Through Toy Drive sponsored by TMC’s We are Champions

When: Daily through Friday, Dec. 18

Where: TMC Foundation, 5301 E. Grant Rd.; donations can be dropped in the bins at the Patio Building, located at the northeast corner of Beverly and Grant Roads. One bin is in the parking lot on the east side of the Patio Building; another is in the courtyard of TMC Foundation offices.

Donations for children ages five to eight and/or youth ages 13 to 17 are requested. Gifts for teens, including sports balls; headphones and earbuds; body lotions and make-up; and gift cards in small denominations to Target, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, McDonalds, Taco Bell and grocery stores are especially welcome. Prefer to stay home? Visit the website at http://tmcfoundation.org/wactoys to make a donation online using the designation WAC Toys.

• What: Drive-through Toy Drive to Benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation

When: 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18

Where: Mr. An’s Teppanyaki Steak & Seafood, 6091 N. Oracle Rd.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gift cards are needed for 3,000 children in foster care and adults with special needs. The wish list includes LeapFrog activity toys, Paw Patrol and PJ Masks toys, dolls, headphones and earbuds, sweatshirts and hoodies for teens, spots team gear, nail polish and make-up kits, Marvel and Star Wars toys and gift cards for $20 or less to Target, Best Buy, Hot Topic, Old Navy or Walmart). Donors will be entered in a raffle to win a sectional from Sam Levitz Furniture.

• What: United Hearts of Arizona Seventh Annual South Tucson Shoe And Jacket Fundraising Drive

When: Through Saturday, Dec. 19

Donations are need to purchase new jackets and shoes for 75 children from low-income families in South Tucson. You can make a donation online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7th-annual-south-tucson-shoe-and-jacket-drive or visit https://www.facebook.com/United-Hearts-of-ArizonaCorazones-Unidos-de-Arizona-114119846716014 for more information. You can also contact Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas at 520-808-4330 or mvcardenas74@gmail.com.

