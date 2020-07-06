These 34 people want to serve on a Tucson school board

Nearly three dozen people have filed to serve on the governing boards of Tucson's nine major school districts, making decisions on hiring and educational programs, as well as determining how budgets will be spent.
The following submitted enough signatures on Monday, July 6, to qualify for the ballot this November in their respective school districts.
Amphitheater (3 open seats)
Deanna M. Day*
Nathan Davis
Scott K. Baker*
Vicki Cox Golder*
Catalina Foothills (2 open seats)
Eileen Jackson*
Robert Hadley*
Flowing Wells (3 open seats)
Jim Love*
Tom Jacobs*
Wendy Effing*
Marana (3 open seats)
Daniel Post*
Hunter D. Holt
Maribel Lopez*
Sahuarita (3 open seats)
Denise D. Reis*
Nicole A. Werner
Shari Lowell*
Sunnyside (3 open seats)
Joaquin Nunez
Lisette Nuñez
Matthew Taylor
Rebecca Quintero*
Tanque Verde (3 open seats)
Anne Marie H. Velosa*
Jeffrey M. Neff*
Jeremy Schalk*
Raj Murthy
TUSD (3 open seats)
Adam Ragan
Cindy Winston
Joe Nicolas Pierson
Natalie Luna Rose
Ravi Grivois-Shah
Sadie Shaw
Vail (3 open seats)
Allison Pratt*
Andre P. Mixon
Callie Tippett*
Christopher King
Kimberly Fargusson
