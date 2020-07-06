These 34 people want to serve on a Tucson school board

These 34 people want to serve on a Tucson school board

Education news logo

Nearly three dozen people have filed to serve on the governing boards of Tucson's nine major school districts, making decisions on hiring and educational programs, as well as determining how budgets will be spent. 

The following submitted enough signatures on Monday, July 6, to qualify for the ballot this November in their respective school districts. 

Amphitheater (3 open seats)

Deanna M. Day*

Nathan Davis

Scott K. Baker*

Vicki Cox Golder*

Catalina Foothills (2 open seats)

Eileen Jackson*

Robert Hadley*

Flowing Wells (3 open seats)

Jim Love*

Tom Jacobs*

Wendy Effing*

Marana (3 open seats)

Daniel Post*

Hunter D. Holt

Maribel Lopez*

Sahuarita (3 open seats)

Denise D. Reis*

Nicole A. Werner

Shari Lowell*

Sunnyside (3 open seats)

Joaquin Nunez

Lisette Nuñez

Matthew Taylor

Rebecca Quintero*

Tanque Verde (3 open seats)

Anne Marie H. Velosa*

Jeffrey M. Neff*

Jeremy Schalk*

Raj Murthy

TUSD (3 open seats)

Adam Ragan

Cindy Winston

Joe Nicolas Pierson

Natalie Luna Rose

Ravi Grivois-Shah

Sadie Shaw

Vail (3 open seats)

Allison Pratt*

Andre P. Mixon

Callie Tippett*

Christopher King

Kimberly Fargusson

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Lives Matter March for Justice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News