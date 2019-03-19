The winners of TMC’s 2019 Mega Raffle have been selected after the annual fundraiser beat its 2018 record with the earliest sellout ever and the 50/50 jackpot reaching an all-time high of $728,440.
The proceeds from Mega Raffle support patient programs and services that directly impact patient care at Tucson Medical Center.
The 2019 final numbers are still being totaled, but the funds benefiting TMC this year are projected to surpass previous years.
Taking home grand prize No. 1 was Debra Fitzgerald, a home health-care nurse who was born in Tucson and returned to the area a few years ago to live near family. She previously won a watch in the raffle, but this year is getting an A.F. Sterling home or a $625,000 cash prize.
Tucsonan Shelley Korska, who has entered the raffle for the past five years, won grand prize No. 2 — a 2019 Audi A7 plus cash or a $150,000 cash option.
This year’s 50/50 jackpot winner was 61-year-old Dana Pulsifer.
Winning early bird prize No. 1, which includes a 2019 Lexus ES, a vacation package for two to the Maldives and $18,000, was Jerome Ledahl and his longtime girlfriend of Tucson and Anchorage, Alaska.
Saul Flores, a 24 year-old accounting student, was the winner of Early Bird prize No. 2 — a 2019 Lexus RX, a Polynesian Paradise Adventure, plus $18,000.