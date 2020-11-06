 Skip to main content
These critters landed in raccoon jail

A few raccoons got in trouble for pooping in a pool and generally making a mess.

They may have landed in raccoon jail, but these little guys were paroled and moved to a location better suited to them.

According to the Animal Exerts Inc Facebook page:

Let this be a lesson to you all, it doesn’t matter how cute you are or how cute you think you are, once you start pooping in the pool you will be asked to leave.

Fortunately I was able to keep the whole family together and now they are on their way to a spot where that kind of thing can go unnoticed.

