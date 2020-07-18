These frogs moved to new homes away from canyons damaged by Tucson's Bighorn Fire

Murray was part of a second group that went out on Wednesday to net another 43 frogs from Buehman and Bullock canyons and release them into a private pond in Cascabel, about 13 miles away. The evacuees were placed in Tupperware containers and stacked inside coolers lined with ice to keep them cool and calm during transport.

All of the frogs survived the move. “Game and Fish has the procedure down pat,” Murray said.

The lowland leopard frog is not federally endangered, but it is protected at the state level, Murray said. The county considers it a species of conservation concern.

Many of its native creeks and rivers have been pumped dry over the past century or so, while non-native bullfrogs and green sunfish have moved in to prey on it.

“This species has really been subject to an onslaught on very many sides for decades and decades,” Murray said.

Today, the frog’s habitat in the Catalinas has been reduced to a handful of isolated creeks and pools, mostly on the east side of the mountains.

This marked the second rescue operation for sensitive species threatened by the Bighorn Fire.