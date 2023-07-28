It's the last weekend of July. How do you plan to close out the month?

Here's what's going on: backpack giveaways, a festival dedicated to garlic, clothing swaps, live music, artisan markets and the last Night Wings event of the summer. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Kidz Expo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event where up to 2,000 backpacks will be given away. There will also be free books, school supplies, games, raffles and live entertainment.

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Just Between Friends Back to School Sale

Shop from more than 100,000 items for kids and babies at this consignment sale. Most items are used, or "gently loved," but you may be able to find new items too. Items include clothes, toys, books, games, room decor, sports equipment, electronics, maternity items, baby items and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 28; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Register for tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Madness Plant Sale

Bring home a new plant (or plants, plural) at Tohono Chul's annual Monsoon Madness Plant Sale! Learn about plant care while you're there.

When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, July 28; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at Reid Park

Catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too. The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Backpack Giveaway with Lerner and Rowe

Injury attorneys Lerner and Rowe are giving away 750 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies ahead of back-to-school season. K-12 students must be present to get a backpack. The giveaway runs on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

When: 3 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Listening Party at Revel

Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Prince's greatest hits.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, catch a screening of "Dirty Dancing."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cero's Fourth Birthday Party

Zero-waste shop Cero is celebrating its fourth anniversary this Friday! Check out vendors selling art and treats, plus live music from Chelsey Lee Trejo.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Night at Whiskey Roads

Country bar Whiskey Roads is hosting a '90s night. Dress in '90s attire and get a drink for only 90 cents. There will be a contest for Best Dressed too!

When: 4 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Hair Metal Madness Party

The Dirt, a band from Hollywood, is playing hits from the biggest '80s hair bands, including Def Leppard, Motley Crue and more.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, July 28

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting an outdoor concert series this summer, set to feature tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Garlic Festival

Celebrate garlic at Mission Garden's upcoming festival! Learn all about garlic and how to grow it in Tucson, plus shop for garlic and enjoy tastings.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Back-to-school Backpack Giveaway

Native Music Coalition is hosting a back-to-school event featuring a backpack giveaway, live entertainment, food, crafts and water activities.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Food is from noon to 2 p.m.

Where: San Xavier Rec Center, 8549 S J Mayor Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring a towel for water activities!

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Trades

Around 100 vendors are set to be at this new indoor market. You'll find baked goods, stickers, ceramics, candles, jewelry and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Skin, Serenity and Self-Love

Local makers The Serene Essentials and Within Skin are teaming up to host a wellness event featuring yoga, vegan comfort food, a sound bath and vendors.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicken Poop Bingo

Yes, chicken poop bingo is a real thing. And it's a fundraiser for Tucson Village Farm's camp scholarship fund!

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring cash to play

Visit the event page for more information.

IMPACT Tucson

TUSD kids can visit this back-to-school event on Saturday to get free backpacks, school supplies and clothing. The event also features a kids zone with a dunk tank, obstacle course and games, plus limited barber services for students, dental kits and other community resources.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The giveaway and free items are while supplies last.

Where: Palo Verde High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega

Cost: Free to attend. The giveaway is for TUSD students, but kids not registered in TUSD can still enjoy the kids zone.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Skate, with a modern hip-hop theme, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Style Swap

The Gym of Tucson is hosting a clothing swap this Saturday! Trade gently used clothing that you're no longer into and pick up something new for your closet in exchange. A few vendors will also be at the event, including Tanna's Botannas with spicy candies and Ube Bae with ube-centric desserts.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: The Gym of Tucson, 4140 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Dry Heat Country Fest

Local country music, including The Steel Sahuaros and Chris Graeber Band, is set to take the Rialto stage this Saturday.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Intro to Taiko

Odaiko Sonora is hosting a workshop where you'll learn the basics of taiko, Japanese drumming. All equipment will be provided!

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Where: Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Funday: Live Art and Music by the Pool

Hotel McCoy is throwing a pool party this Sunday, complete with music by DJ Humblelianess. Local artist Lil Desert Doodles will also be around the corner creating a mural in room 106. Check it out while you're there!

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Cost: Free to attend. If you're not a hotel guest, you must be age 21 or over to attend. A signed pool waiver and your ID are required to swim. Capacity is limited and is first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Sunset Pool Party

Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool at Graduate Tucson. While you're there, enjoy drink specials and a set by DJ Jason E.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Cost: $15, buy tickets in advance. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Clothing and Sewing Swap

If you have clothing, fabric or sewing supplies that you'd like to trade with others in the community, Sunday's your chance. You don't have to bring anything to pick up clothing and supplies for yourself!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by cat play!

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at The Fox

Fox Tucson Theatre is playing a roster of movies this summer, including "The Muppet Movie" this Sunday.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Cost: $2.50 for kids ages 12 and under, $7.50 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Snake & Sip

Head to Cobra Arcade Bar for this monthly market featuring vendors with items like clothes, food and art.

When: 4-11 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fine Wines for Felines

Enjoy three tastings of Arizona wines, plus hors’ d’oeuvres. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the cats at Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.