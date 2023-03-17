In the matter of one weekend, you can wake up with goat yoga, shop from local artists, check out an art museum for free and enjoy a glass of wine amid desert scenery.
The biannual Made In Tucson market returns this weekend with 300 vendors, there's a wine fest at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Marana is hosting its annual Founders' Day with a big lineup of activities, SAACA is hosting a two-day artisan market in Oro Valley, there's a plant sale at Tohono Chul, you can try Turkish breakfast at a fundraiser for earthquake relief, AND it's St. Patrick's Day.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
STEAM Night at San Miguel High School
San Miguel High School is hosting a community event where attendees will be able to explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) activities like computer code, logic puzzles, card games and more.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: San Miguel High School, 6601 San Fernando Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Xplosion. Bring your own chairs or blankets!
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Old Tucson returns
Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is returning to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
"Willy Wonka" at Tohono Chul
Catch a screening of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: $4
St. Patrick's Day at Caps & Corks
It's almost time for a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Caps & Corks, featuring drink specials and green beer, a free mead tasting and live music. Local maker Harper & Honey will be there with a custom hat bar and permanent jewelry, and Family Joint Pizzeria and Kim's Confections will be serving up pizza and sweets.
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17. Mead tastings are at 5 p.m. Live music is at 6 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and art
St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing Co. with themed beer from the brewery, and corned beef and cabbage from Daniela's Cooking. The brewery will also stay open an hour later than usual.
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
St. Patrick's Day at Hotel Congress
A St. Patrick's Day party is taking over Hotel Congress with live music, plus food and drink specials. You'll find green beer, corned beef and cabbage, chocolate mint cupcakes and more.
When: 2 p.m. Friday, March 17
Cost: $5, or free to attend before 6 p.m. Bring money for food and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.
St. Patrick's Day at BlackRock Brewers
The folks behind the Tucson Celtic Festival will be at BlackRock Brewers for St. Patrick's Day with giveaways and themed trivia. Food truck Charley's BBQ & Grill will be there!
When: 2:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: BlackRock Brewers, 1664 S. Research Loop
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
St. Patrick's Day at Union Public House
Head to Union Public House for corned beef and cabbage, green tea shots and other drink specials, and live music from two bands all night long.
When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, March 17. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $23 for corned beef and cabbage dish
St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl
This bar crawl features stops at O'Malleys, Cobra Arcade, Funky Monk, Hi Fi, IBT's, Playground Bar & Lounge, and The Neighborhood's downtown location.
When: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, March 17-18
Where: Check in at O'Malleys, 247 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $20 for groups, $25 for singles
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party
Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.
When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East
Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: Free to attend
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).
When: 7:45 p.m. Fridays in March
Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Westward Look Concert Series
Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17 for NoethenButJazz; 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 for Cornerstone Band.
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis
Santo Domingo Jewelry Show
Western National Parks Association is hosting a jewelry show with artists Priscilla Nieto and Harvey Abeyta. Check out their jewelry and hear the artists discuss techniques involved in their work.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 17-18
Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Spring Plant Sale at Tohono Chul
Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and flowers at their upcoming plant sale, including some that are harder to find.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19
Where: Tohono Chul's main parking lot, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
WineDown with Wildlife
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting its third annual WineDown with Wildlife festival, where attendees can sip on regional wines, enjoy live music and stargaze — all while supporting wildlife.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $30 designated driver tickets, $55 general admission tickets. Tickets increase by $10 on the day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Marana Founders' Day
It's a day to celebrate Marana! There will be a parade, car show, performances, art station, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day market in Oro Valley, hosted by SAACA, features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from 120+ local artisans. Food trucks will be onsite, plus there will be music and a kids area.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Hotel Congress Record Fair
Fans of vinyl, this one's for you! Hotel Congress and Desert Island Records are hosting a record fair this weekend, featuring record dealers and local DJs.
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Cost: Free to attend
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Semillas Flamencas
Enjoy a night of flamenco, a reunion of sorts for four Arizona flamenco artists. A classical guitarist will open the event.
When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $30
Casa de Rasquache Closing Celebration
Enjoy the closing celebration of an art exhibit featuring nearly a dozen artists. There will be a dance party, pop-up shop and food vendor Brujeria Pupuseria.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Pidgin Palace Arts, 1110 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom
Watch a documentary centered around Harriet Tubman, followed by a discussion and Q&A with University of Arizona panelists.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building on the University of Arizona campus, 1064 E. Lowell St., Room N120
Cost: Free to attend
Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio
Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. Bring your own mat, blanket or towel.
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 14 and up.
'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos, the '80s movie "Labyrinth," and themed drinks. Dress in your best '80s attire (or in a "Labyrinth" theme).
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Make N Take at Pima Air and Space
Kids ages 6 and up will receive a quick-build model aircraft kit that they'll be able to put together, all while learning about the aircraft. They'll get to visit the aircraft they're set to build, too!
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Pima Air and Space Museum's administrative building north of the parking lot, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $20 per child. An adult is required to be present with the child during class. Admission to the museum is not included and admission is not needed to participate in the class.
Tiny Tales for Tots
Head to The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures for story time! A costumed character — this time, Fairy Caitlin — will read to preschool-aged kids.
When: 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: Included with general admission, which is $14 for adults and $8 for kids
2023 Silver Spike Railroad Jubilee
The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum is celebrating the 1880 arrival of the first train to Tucson. There will be a proclamation from Mayor Regina Romero, a craft show, a reenactment and the original Silver Spike of 1880 on display.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Sema Foundation Cooking Club
Sema Foundation, a cultural organization dedicated to education, support and outreach within and outside of Tucson’s Turkish community, is hosting a cooking club where you'll learn about Turkish cuisine as it's prepared.
When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free to attend
Learn about Pollinator Gardens
Learn from local author Lynn Hassler about how to attract birds, butterflies and other pollinators to your yard.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free to attend
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food
Kid's Night Out
Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of
The Game Show Show
Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $7
Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul
Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Drag Queen Bingo
Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to play. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson
Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in March
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Made in Tucson Market
Celebrate 300 Tucson vendors at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles. There will be food trucks, too!
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Turkiye Earthquake Fundraising Breakfast
Local nonprofit Sema Foundation is hosting a Turkish breakfast at their cultural center to benefit relief efforts from the earthquake that devastated eastern Turkey on Feb. 6.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 19
Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: Registration is free, but it will cost $20 at the door for the full Turkish breakfast.
Wizarding Out West
Celebrate all things wizardry at Trail Dust Town this weekend. You'll find magic shows, a potions class, butterbeer, themed food, a petting zoo, amusement rides, a costume contest and more.
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $15 for general admission; $20 for VIP, which comes with access to a lounge for ages 21 and up. If purchased the day of, tickets will be $20 for general admission and $25 for VIP.
Nature at Night drag show
Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12
Chunky Knit n' Sip Blanket Workshop
Make your own chunky knit blanket with the help of This n' That Creative Studio. You can bring your own drinks, too!
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road
Cost: $75
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Sunday's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic buildings and learn Tucson history.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 19
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.