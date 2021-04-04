This day in Tucson weather history: April 4

Fifty years ago today, April 4, 1971, the high was 81 degrees and skies were clear. The low was 42 degrees.

April 4 is the normal first 90 degree day, based on weather records from 1981-2010. We reached that benchmark April 1 this year.

Today's forecast calls for clear to partly cloudy skies, a high of 96 degrees and a low of 62. If we reach that mark, this will beat the normal first 95-degree day by 23 days (April 27).

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

