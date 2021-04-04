This day in Tucson weather history: April 4

Fifty years ago today, April 4, 1971, the high was 81 degrees and skies were clear. The low was 42 degrees.
April 4 is the normal first 90 degree day, based on weather records from 1981-2010. We reached that benchmark April 1 this year.
Today's forecast calls for clear to partly cloudy skies, a high of 96 degrees and a low of 62. If we reach that mark, this will beat the normal first 95-degree day by 23 days (April 27).
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Johanna Eubank
Online producer
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.