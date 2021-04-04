 Skip to main content
This day in Tucson weather history: April 4
This day in Tucson weather history: April 4

The brilliantly colorful flowers from the Easter Egg emu bush usually bloom in winter and early spring around Tucson on April 3, 2017. Their colors are mainly reds, pinks and magentas with an occasional yellow, coral and blue. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Fifty years ago today, April 4, 1971, the high was 81 degrees and skies were clear. The low was 42 degrees.

April 4 is the normal first 90 degree day, based on weather records from 1981-2010. We reached that benchmark April 1 this year.

Today's forecast calls for clear to partly cloudy skies, a high of 96 degrees and a low of 62. If we reach that mark, this will beat the normal first 95-degree day by 23 days (April 27).

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Tags

