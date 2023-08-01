The North American premiere of "The Linda McCartney Retrospective" ends Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Center for Creative Photography on the University of Arizona campus, closing out a months-long exhibit there.

The exhibit features 180 of McCartney’s photographs separated into three distinctive areas of her life and photography:

— Artist, including photographs of her husband, Paul McCartney, and his Beatles bandmates as well as other music giants of the 1960s-70s;

— Experimentation, which looks at her photographic innovations;

— And family, including photos she took of herself and Paul and their four kids throughout their 29-year marriage.

The Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road, is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission to the exhibit is free.

“We sort of leaned into the ties to Tucson in the family and artist sections,” the center's chief curator Becky Senf told the Star in February, noting that many of those photos were taken from the McCartneys' Redington Road home in Tucson. Linda McCartney died at the home in 1998 after battling breast cancer.

Paul and Linda bought the two-story house, sitting on 151 acres in the shadow of the Rincon Mountains, in 1979, and for years, spent winter and spring breaks in Tucson with their four children.

Her love of Tucson stemmed from her college years studying art history and taking photography classes at the University of Arizona.