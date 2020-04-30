This Marana teen wanted to know if people are social distancing. She got 1,200 answers

People in Tucson are practicing social distancing — at least according to a survey by one Marana High School junior, which received over 1,200 responses in five days.

Tatum Caldwell’s first attempt at an empirical study found that nearly 90% of respondents said they are staying 6 feet apart from others when they go out, nearly 59% are wearing a mask when they go out, 15% are wearing gloves, and 7.5% said they are not doing anything different than they used to.

Caldwell and her parents emailed the survey and posted it on both parents’ Facebook accounts, Tatum’s Snapchat and Instagram, and their neighborhood association’s Facebook. They collected 600 responses in the first 12 hours.

The survey included a number of questions, but the program Caldwell used offered no way to compare different answers. For example, she knows that over half the respondents were between the ages of 31 and 50, but she has no way to see how many in that specific age group wear masks when they go out.

Eighty percent of the survey respondents were female; 41% are working from home; 31% are still going into a job; 75% leave their home two or fewer times a week; and 28% are not working, though she doesn’t know what percentage of those not working are retired, weren’t working before the coronavirus pandemic or lost work because of the current crisis.

The survey was an assignment in the teen’s AP Psychology class. Tatum’s teacher, Brad Winchester, says the response she received was enormous for a student project.