This online university is a free option for Tucson's Spanish speakers

Part of why UNAM is rated so high is because the strenuous admissions process leads to more dedicated students getting in. Only about one in 10 pass the university-level test, which consists of general knowledge across many areas of study, Centeno García says.

Aguayo says the test was very hard. She spent six months studying and had to travel to Mexico City to take it — the only part of her degree that she had to do at the school in person. She said the test was a lot of information that she had learned in high school — basics on history, science, literature and math. But being in her 40s, she did not remember a lot of the material.

UNAM provided everything she needed to prepare, including study guides and practice tests.

DACA recipients helped

UNAM could also be especially helpful to young adults who are undocumented or have DACA, with an ASU program that is especially geared toward helping DACA students get an ASU degree while paying far less than typical by taking many classes through UNAM.