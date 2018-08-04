It's not exactly your grandma's little rose garden in terms of size — and many of its colorful rose bushes are managing to bloom brilliantly in the midst of a white-hot Tucson summer.
The Reid Park Rose Garden, also known as the Rose Test Garden, covers about an acre in the heart of the midtown park. It has more than 100 species of roses and 800 individual plants.
With walking paths and a large gazebo for shade, the garden invites a leisurely stroll among the blooms. They range in color from milky white and pale pink to bright yellow and deep red.
The garden is typically in full bloom in the months of spring and fall, but "for the last couple of years it's been blooming pretty well all summer long," said Lisa Cortese of Tucson Parks and Recreation.
"It looks beautiful over there," Cortese said. "It's well taken care of."
Assisting in care and maintenance of the site are volunteers from a group called the Friends of the Reid Park Rose Garden.
Cortese said the garden is open daily with no admission fee from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's closed to the public on days when it is reserved for special events such as weddings.