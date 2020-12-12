This Tucson teen is creating handmade greeting cards for the holiday season

Pablo Durazo has been interested in art since he was in kindergarten.

Now several years later, the Nosotros Academy ninth grader is selling handmade holiday cards to earn money to buy gifts for his grandparents and give back to his school. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the school’s beautification project and garden.

Though he hasn’t picked out any gifts for his grandparents yet, 15-year-old Pablo says the money will go toward “whatever they want.”

Some of Pablo’s cards involve many steps and are created with several origami-like folds glued to card stock. Some cards are topped with a thin bow on top. Others show off Pablo’s own drawings.

The art supplies were donated by volunteer Anne Lowe, who also taught Pablo how to make the cards.

“I have to admit, though, I show him once how to do this and he takes right off,” Lowe says. “His brain picks it right up. We’ve talked a lot about muscle memory — once you’ve done it four or five times, he can talk to you without thinking about it.”