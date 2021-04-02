This Tucson teen is on a crusade to require anti-racist lessons at school

“Why are you going to care about having culturally relevant materials if you don’t have that anti-racist mindset?” she said.

TEACHERS TAKING A PATH OF THEIR OWN

TUSD guidelines say teachers across K-12 are expected to use the multicultural curriculum and that principals ought to supervise its implementation. But even if the multicultural curriculum is comprehensive and there is a wealth of research to back-up culturally relevant courses there is no guarantee that teachers and schools will use it.

“How teachers implement those practices and implement that curriculum varies. You have teachers that for whatever reason it is going to take them a little longer to implement in the way the district has envisioned,” said González, adding that there are incoming teachers who are just getting introduced to culturally relevant education.

TUSD is not the only school system in Tucson where teachers are thinking about incorporating culturally relevant or anti-racist pedagogy in their classes.