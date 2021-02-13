This Tucson wig shop gives clients experiencing hair loss a sense of control

“At that point, I put down my comb and I put down my hairbrush and I said, ‘Is there something I’m supposed to be doing? Because this keeps coming to me,’” Poreda said. “So I took about a year of some private training and classes and I got all my ducks in a row.”

What started as a “dozen wigs on a few shelves” in her hair salon turned into a selection of about 200 wigs. Most are made of synthetic hair, and some are made of human hair, but the latter are more work to maintain.

Wig prices vary depending on the quality and custom of the wig cap, according to Poreda. With daily use, a wig could last a year. Some insurance companies may help with the costs of the wigs, Poreda said.

“It’s a huge market, and it’s extremely overwhelming, and most women have no idea how to go about this,” Poreda said.

For Sarah Koenig, 22, buying a wig from Poreda at age 16 gave her one channel through which to gain a little more control during high school as she battled a type of pediatric kidney cancer.

“My hair meant a lot to me,” said Koenig, who was attending Sahuaro High School at the time. “Even though I had only seen (Marcy) that initial time, I felt like she already knew who I was.”