This woman is spending her retirement years helping at health clinics in Tucson, Uganda

During the initial trip to train nurses, medics, and midwives, she befriended a midwife who worked in a poor rural area. Back in the U.S., in a letter exchange, Smith inquired whether there was something she could offer the midwife to help her practice.

“I thought books,” she says. “A stethoscope. But no! An ultrasound machine,” she laughs.

Not only was she thousands of miles away and ultrasounds were expensive, but one would probably be stolen or confiscated before it reached its destination. In the end, they found funding for 10 portable ultrasound machines, which she wrangled from a Chinese manufacturer, and had successfully delivered to Uganda labeled “veterinary equipment.”

“We immediately began hearing good news,” she says. “One of the nurse midwives was attending a young patient who was bleeding and accusing the midwife of witchcraft. The ultrasound machine showed a potentially fatal ectopic pregnancy. Wow!”

Word got out, more women attended their regular appointments, and “the more the patients, the more they were able to do group teaching.” Eventually, 30 midwives were trained on the equipment.

“Dana is a gifted trainer,” Silvers says.