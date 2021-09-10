Threatening email sent to Arizona GOP senator who withdrew support for election audit

PHOENIX — A Republican state senator who has backed away from the election audit she once supported is now the victim of at least one threat.

“You have one chance to give the American people the Audit report or we’re coming for you,” said an email sent Thursday to Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, from someone identified as “Matt Boster.”

“We know where you live, we know where you get your groceries and we know where your family lives,” the message said. “You better do the right thing or your going to feel the consequences.”

Ugenti-Rita, who reposted the message on Twitter, said it has been turned over to law enforcement.

“My family’s safety is my #1 priority and I will NOT tolerate anyone going after me or my family,” she wrote.

But the senator said she expects “threats like this” to continue because of what she calls “misinformation and the unmet expectations of the public surrounding the audit.”

She did not return calls seeking further comment.