Three dead in three-vehicle crash on I-19 north of Nogales

Three people died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 19, officials said.
The Department of Public Safety said it's investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash on northbound I-19 south of Tumacacori Interchange Road. One other person is in critical condition, the department said.
I-19 northbound was closed after the crash happened around 3 p.m. at Santa Gertrudis Road. Just before 6:30 p.m., the department said northbound I-19 should be reopening shortly.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports