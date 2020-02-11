You are the owner of this article.
Three dead in three-vehicle crash on I-19 north of Nogales
Three dead in three-vehicle crash on I-19 north of Nogales

Three people died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 19, officials said.

The Department of Public Safety said it's investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash on northbound I-19 south of Tumacacori Interchange Road. One other person is in critical condition, the department said. 

I-19 northbound was closed after the crash happened around 3 p.m. at Santa Gertrudis Road. Just before 6:30 p.m., the department said northbound I-19 should be reopening shortly. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

