A dog died in a house fire in central Tucson Wednesday evening, officials said.
Tucson firefighters responded to the 500 block of E. Flores Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a house fire, a Tucson Fire Department news release said. Firefighters found the bulk of the fire in the back of the home and extinguished it.
The resident safely evacuated the home but told firefighters four animals were inside. One dog was OK, one passed away and two others were initially unresponsive but firefighters took the dogs outside of the home and began performing CPR and providing oxygen, the department said. The dogs were still receiving oxygen as of 6:25 p.m.
Nine units and twenty-three firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Two residents were still trying to determine if they needed the assistance of Red Cross, the department said.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and location of the fire.