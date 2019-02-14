Tucson firefighters head back their their vehicles after an apartment fire at the South Tucson Housing Authority in the 400 block of East 28th Street, Feb. 14, 2019.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Fire crews assisted the South Tucson Fire Department to control a fire in a three-story apartment building at 420 E. 28th St., near South Fourth Avenue, officials say.

One living unit on the first floor was severely impacted, as were the apartments above it on the second and third floors, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokesperson. Some of the surrounding living units in the building were also affected.

There were no injuries reported. Nolte said some residents were displaced by the fire but didn’t have an official count how many. Either water, smoke or fire damage made five or six units uninhabitable. Displaced residents were referred to the Red Cross. 

An apartment complex at 420 E. 28th Street, near South Fourth Ave., was damaged on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 after a fire. Tucson fire officials said no one was injured, but multiple people were displaced. 

Tucson firefighters standby to assist Tucson and South Tucson firefighters to control a fire in a three-story apartment building at 420 E. 28th St.

A Tucson firefighter takes pike poles to pulling ceiling into an apartment fire on Feb. 14, 2019. Tucson Fire crews assisted the South Tucson Fire Department to control a fire in a three-story apartment building at 420 E. 28th St..
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara