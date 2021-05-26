 Skip to main content
Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 7:20, 8, 8:45, 9:15.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15, 8:50.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 3:05, 5:55.

Dream Horse (PG) — 3:35, 6:10.

Fast & Furious (PG-13) — 4:15 p.m.

Finding You (PG) — 4:20, 8:45.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.

Here Today (PG-13) — 3:30 p.m.

Jaws (PG) — 7:05 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) — 3:20 p.m.

Profile (R) — 3 p.m.

SCOOB! (PG) — 4:30 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:40, 8:40.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 3:10, 6:10.

Wrath of Man (R) — 3:50 p.m.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 7, 8:15, 9:45.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 3:30 p.m.

Dream Horse (PG) — 3:15 p.m.

Finding You (PG) — 3:25 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) — 3:50 p.m.

Profile (R) — 3:25 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 3:35 p.m.

SCOOB! (PG) — 3:55 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 3:20, 4:25, 7.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 3:45 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) — 3:40 p.m.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:15, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:15.

Army of the Dead (R) — 6:25 p.m.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:30, 7:10, 8:40.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 4:35 p.m.

Dream Horse (PG) — 4:10, 7:05.

Final Account (PG-13) — 4:40, 7:20.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 4:55, 7:50.

Nobody (R) — 4:15 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 4, 7.

SCOOB! (PG) — 7:25 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:25, 8.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 5:10, 7:55.

Tom & Jerry (PG) — 4:05, 6:50.

Wrath of Man (R) — 4:25, 7:30.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:30, 6, 6:45, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 9:35, 10:15, 10:30.

A Quiet Place Part II: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 7, 10.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 7, 7:30, 9:15, 9:30, 10, 10:20, 10:35.

Finding You (PG) — 4 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:15, 7:40, 10:05.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 4:40, 7:15, 9:55.

Wrath of Man (R) — 4:05 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 10:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 7:40 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) — 4:30 p.m.

Profile (R) — 4 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 4:45 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 4, 4:45, 9:15, 10:30.

Wrath of Man (R) — 4, 8:30, 10:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 8, 10:15.

Dream Horse (PG) — 1, 7:15.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 7:10, 7:40, 8.

Army of the Dead (R) — 5:20 p.m.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 7.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 5:05 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:10, 7:45.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 5:15, 7:50.

Wrath of Man (R) — 6:30 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 6, 7, 8:20, 9:45.

Cruella (PG-13) — 7 p.m.

New Order (R) — 2:45, 5:20, 7:55.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Dream Horse (PG) — 11:15, 2:10, 5, 7:50.

Finding You (PG) — 11:20, 2:20, 5:20, 8:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 2:05 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) — 5:30, 8:20.

Nobody (R) — 11, 5:10, 7:35.

Profile (R) — 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9:10.

Courier (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:30.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 11:10, 12:30, 3:10, 6, 8:40.

Wrath of Man (R) — 11:55, 2:50, 5:45, 8:50.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:30, 6:10, 7, 7:30, 8:45, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Army of the Dead (R) — 2:35 p.m.

Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:15.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 7:35 p.m.

Fast & Furious (PG-13) — 2:20 p.m.

Finding You (PG) — 3:30, 6:20, 10:25.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.

Jaws (PG) — 4, 7.

Mortal Kombat (R) — 4:50 p.m.

SCOOB! (PG) — 2:25 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 2:30, 8, 10:05.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 2:50, 5:05, 9:10.

Wrath of Man (R) — 3:40 p.m.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

