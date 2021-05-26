Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 7:20, 8, 8:45, 9:15.
Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15, 8:50.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 3:05, 5:55.
Dream Horse (PG) — 3:35, 6:10.
Fast & Furious (PG-13) — 4:15 p.m.
Finding You (PG) — 4:20, 8:45.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.
Here Today (PG-13) — 3:30 p.m.
Jaws (PG) — 7:05 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) — 3:20 p.m.
Profile (R) — 3 p.m.
SCOOB! (PG) — 4:30 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:40, 8:40.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 3:10, 6:10.
Wrath of Man (R) — 3:50 p.m.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 7, 8:15, 9:45.
Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 3:30 p.m.
Dream Horse (PG) — 3:15 p.m.
Finding You (PG) — 3:25 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) — 3:50 p.m.
Profile (R) — 3:25 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 3:35 p.m.
SCOOB! (PG) — 3:55 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 3:20, 4:25, 7.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 3:45 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) — 3:40 p.m.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:15, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:15.
Army of the Dead (R) — 6:25 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:30, 7:10, 8:40.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 4:35 p.m.
Dream Horse (PG) — 4:10, 7:05.
Final Account (PG-13) — 4:40, 7:20.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 4:55, 7:50.
Nobody (R) — 4:15 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 4, 7.
SCOOB! (PG) — 7:25 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:25, 8.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 5:10, 7:55.
Tom & Jerry (PG) — 4:05, 6:50.
Wrath of Man (R) — 4:25, 7:30.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:30, 6, 6:45, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:15, 9:35, 10:15, 10:30.
A Quiet Place Part II: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 7, 7:30, 9:15, 9:30, 10, 10:20, 10:35.
Finding You (PG) — 4 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:15, 7:40, 10:05.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 4:40, 7:15, 9:55.
Wrath of Man (R) — 4:05 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 10:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 7:40 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) — 4:30 p.m.
Profile (R) — 4 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 4:45 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 4, 4:45, 9:15, 10:30.
Wrath of Man (R) — 4, 8:30, 10:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 8, 10:15.
Dream Horse (PG) — 1, 7:15.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 7:10, 7:40, 8.
Army of the Dead (R) — 5:20 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 7.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 5:05 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5:10, 7:45.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 5:15, 7:50.
Wrath of Man (R) — 6:30 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 6, 7, 8:20, 9:45.
Cruella (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
New Order (R) — 2:45, 5:20, 7:55.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Dream Horse (PG) — 11:15, 2:10, 5, 7:50.
Finding You (PG) — 11:20, 2:20, 5:20, 8:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 2:05 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) — 5:30, 8:20.
Nobody (R) — 11, 5:10, 7:35.
Profile (R) — 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9:10.
Courier (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:30.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 11:10, 12:30, 3:10, 6, 8:40.
Wrath of Man (R) — 11:55, 2:50, 5:45, 8:50.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 5, 5:30, 6:10, 7, 7:30, 8:45, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
Army of the Dead (R) — 2:35 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — 6, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:15.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 7:35 p.m.
Fast & Furious (PG-13) — 2:20 p.m.
Finding You (PG) — 3:30, 6:20, 10:25.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.
Jaws (PG) — 4, 7.
Mortal Kombat (R) — 4:50 p.m.
SCOOB! (PG) — 2:25 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 2:30, 8, 10:05.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 2:50, 5:05, 9:10.
Wrath of Man (R) — 3:40 p.m.
