Thursday movies

Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Candyman (R) - 3:05, 5:25, 7:45.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:55 p.m.

Candyman (R) - 12:45, 2, 3:10, 5:45, 8:10, 10:30.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:25, 5.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:50, 3:55, 7, 10:05.

Old (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 2:15, 4:45, 6:45.

Respect (PG-13) - 3:20 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 6:15, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 9, 9:30, 9:45, 10:15, 10:30, 10:40, 10:45.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 6:30, 10.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1:20 p.m.

Night House (R) - 2:10 p.m.

Protégé (R) - 2 p.m.

Suicide Squad (R) - 12:50, 4:10.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Candyman (R) - 2, 4:30, 6:45.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 4, 6:30.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 1, 3, 5, 7.

Reminiscence (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Respect (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.

Night House (R) - 1, 3:30, 6.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) - 4:15, 6:15, 8:50.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 4:55 p.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 4:30, 5:30, 6:10, 7:45, 8:25.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 4:05, 7:15.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 3:55, 6:45.

Respect (PG-13) - 6:40 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:15, 8:45, 9.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 6:30, 8:30.

Stillwater (R) - 5 p.m.

Stripes 40th Anniversary (NR) - 7 p.m.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 4 p.m.

Night House (R) - 4:50 p.m.

Protégé (R) - 4:20 p.m.

Suicide Squad (R) - 4:10 p.m.

Un rescate de huevitos (PG) - 4:35 p.m.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Black Widow (PG-13) - 3:25 p.m.

Candyman (R) - 3, 3:30, 5:35, 8.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 3, 5:30.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 4:10, 7:45.

Free Guy: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 3 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 4:40, 7:40.

Paw Patrol (G) - 3, 4:30, 5:20, 7:40.

Respect (PG-13) - 3:50 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9:05, 9:30.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 6, 9:15.

Stripes 40th Anniversary (NR) - 7 p.m.

Night House (R) - 5:05 p.m.

Protégé (R) - 3 p.m.

Suicide Squad (R) - 4:40 p.m.

Un rescate de huevitos (PG) - 4:25, 6:45.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874

Candyman (R) - 10:30, 11, 1, 1:30, 3:30, 4, 6:45, 9:15.

Conni and the Cat (NR) - 10:15 a.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:15, 7:30, 10:30.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10, 1, 4:15, 7:15, 10:30.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 10, 11:30, 12:30, 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 8.

Reminiscence (PG-13) - 12:45, 3:45.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 6:30, 7, 8, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15.

Protégé (R) - 11:45, 2:30, 10:15.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 4:45, 7:10.

Cruella (PG-13) - 4, 6:55.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 5:15, 7:30.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:25.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 4, 7:05.

News of the World (PG-13) - 4:05, 6:50.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 4:05, 6:35.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 4:40, 7.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 4:10, 6:45.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 4:35, 7:20.

Forever Purge (R) - 5, 7:30.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 4:30, 7:15.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Candyman (R) - 11, 2:15, 4:45, 7:45.

CODA (PG-13) - 11:30, 1:30, 5.

La Piscine (GP) - 4:15 p.m.

Searching for Mr. Rugoff (NR) - 7:30 p.m.

Big Lebowski (R) - 7 p.m.

Green Knight (R) - 10:45 a.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) - 12:30, 1:50, 3, 4:20, 5:30, 8:05.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:10, 12:45, 1:30, 3:05, 3:40, 6:45, 6:50.

Free Guy 3D (PG-13) - 4:25 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - noon, 3:10, 6:15.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:55, 2:20, 4:45.

Reminiscence (PG-13) - 3:05 p.m.

Respect (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:45, 7:15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 6:30, 6:45, 7:50, 8.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 7:15 p.m.

Stillwater (R) - 12:45 p.m.

Night House (R) - 2:15, 5:05.

Protégé (R) - 12:25, 3:10.

Suicide Squad (R) - 11:55 a.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Candyman (R) - 12:30, 3:15, 5:55, 8:35.

Cinderella (PG) - 4, 7, 10.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15, 10:45.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) - 8 p.m.

Stripes 40th Anniversary (NR) - 7 p.m.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Candyman (R) - 11:15, 1:40, 2:20, 4:30, 6, 7, 10:15.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 12:50, 4:10, 6:45, 9:15.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 11, 2:40, 5:30, 8:30, 9:45.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:20, 3, 5.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 12:15, 2:05, 4:50.

Reminiscence (PG-13) - 3:25 p.m.

Respect (PG-13) - 11:35, 1:20, 8:50.

Night House (R) - 12:35, 3:40, 7:20.

Protégé (R) - 11:50, 2:30, 5:15, 8:20.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Candyman (R) - 12:10, 1:20, 2:25, 3:40, 4:40, 7:10.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 6, 7, 8, 9.

Un rescate de huevitos (PG) - noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45, 9.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

