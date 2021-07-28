 Skip to main content
Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:30, 2, 3:30, 5:05, 6:30, 8:05.

Cruella (PG-13) - 3:20 p.m.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:40, 6, 8:20.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 12:25, 3:45.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 7:45.

Old (PG-13) - 12:15, 1:35, 2:55, 4:10, 5:35, 6:50, 8:15.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 1:15 p.m.

Snake Eyes (PG-13) - noon, 1:25, 2:50, 4:15, 5:40, 8:30.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 12:40, 2:15, 3:35, 5, 7:45.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 12:35, 3:10.

Forever Purge (R) - 5:45, 8:10.

Green Knight (R) - 7 p.m.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 2:45, 3:45, 7, 10:15.

Cruella (PG-13) - 2:35 p.m.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 12:15, 2:40.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11:45, 3, 6:45, 10.

Joe Bell (R) - 11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 7, 7:30, 9:15, 10:15, 10:45.

Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) - 6:30, 9:45.

Old (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:30, 2:05, 3:15, 4:45, 6, 7:40, 8:45, 10:25.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 12:20, 1:20, 4:20, 7:30, 10:30.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 11:20, 12:40, 2:10, 3:30, 4:55, 7:45, 10:30.

Stillwater (R) - 7, 10:15.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 11:35 a.m.

Forever Purge (R) - 11:50, 2:30.

Green Knight (R) - 7, 10:15.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.

Old (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 1, 3:15, 5:30, 7:30.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 4:10, 6:25, 7:25.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 6:50 p.m.

Joe Bell (R) - 4:50 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 6:45, 7, 7:30, 7:45.

Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.

Old (PG-13) - 4:45, 5:05, 7:35, 8.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - 4:05, 7:10.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 4, 5:30, 7:15.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 4:35, 5:15, 6:30, 7:30.

Stillwater (R) - 7:10 p.m.

Forever Purge (R) - 4:15 p.m.

Green Knight (R) - 7:25 p.m.

Val (R) - 4 p.m.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 5:55 p.m.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:40, 12:45, 3:45, 3:50, 6:50, 10.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 12:50, 3:15, 5:35, 7:55.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 12:45, 4:05, 7:25.

Joe Bell (R) - 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:45.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 7, 8:30, 9, 10.

Jungle Cruise: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 6, 9:15.

Old (PG-13) - 2:05, 3:40, 5:15, 6:20, 9:15.

Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 12:45, 2:20, 2:40, 5:35, 8, 8:30.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins -- The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 2 p.m.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 12:45, 1:20, 3:30, 4:10, 6:20, 9:20.

Stillwater (R) - 7, 10:10.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 12:30, 3:15.

Forever Purge (R) - 12:30, 3:05.

Green Knight (R) - 7, 10:05.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Black Widow (PG-13) - 10, 12:30, 1:30, 3:45, 5, 7, 10.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:30.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 6:30, 8:15, 9:15, 9:45, [midnight].

Old (PG-13) - 11, 1:45, 4:45, 7:40, 10:30.

Smallfoot (PG) - 10:30, 1:15.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 10:15, noon, 1:15, 3:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 3:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Stillwater (R) - 7, 10:15.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 11:30 a.m.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:45, 7:30.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:25, 7:15.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:30, 7:10.

News of the World (PG-13) - 4:05, 6:50.

Nobody (R) - 5, 7:30.

Nomadland (R) - 4:10, 6:45.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:05, 6:55.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 5:05, 7:25.

Courier (PG-13) - 4:10, 6:45.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4:15, 6:40.

Marksman (PG-13) - 4:45, 7:20.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4, 6:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Mandibles (NR) - 11, 4:45.

Pig (R) - 11:30, 5:15, 7:45.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - 11:15, 1:15, 4:15, 7.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (PG-13) - 2:15 p.m.

Green Knight (R) - 7:30 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:40, 3:15, 5:15, 6:25.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 1:35, 4:25.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 12:55 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 6:30, 7.

Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) - 6:15 p.m.

Old (PG-13) - 1, 2:05, 3:50, 4:20, 6:40.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - 1:05, 4:10.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1:15, 3:05, 4:15, 6:05, 7:15.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 1:30, 3, 4:30, 7:30.

Stillwater (R) - 7 p.m.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 12:55, 3:40.

Green Knight (R) - 7 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:05, noon, 12:55, 3:15, 4:10, 6:30, 7:25, 9:45, 10:40.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 10:35, 1:15, 2:30, 3:50, 6:25, 9.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:40.

Joe Bell (R) - 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:50.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 6:30, 7:30, 9:15, 9:45, 10:15, 10:45.

Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) - 7 p.m.

Old (PG-13) - 10:30, 12:05, 1:25, 2:55, 4:20, 5:50, 7:15, 8:50, 10:10.

Pig (R) - 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:50, 10:25.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - 10:30, 1:35, 4:35, 7:40, 10:40.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:25, 1:20, 2:35, 3:35, 4:25, 6:45, 7:30, 9:55, 10:35.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 10:55, 11:55, 1, 1:55, 3, 4, 4:55, 8.

Stillwater (R) - 7, 10:20.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 10:45, 1:40, 4:45.

Green Knight (R) - 7, 10:15.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 7:30, 8:20.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:05, 2:20, 5:30, 8:45.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:50, 6:15, 8:50.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 12:25, 1:55, 5:15, 8:35.

Old (PG-13) - 11:20, 1, 2, 3:45, 4:45, 6:30, 9:15.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 10:55, 12:55, 2, 4:05, 5, 7, 8, 9.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 12:10, 3:05, 6.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 3:05 p.m.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 5:45 p.m.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 3:15 p.m.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:10, 1, 2:45, 4, 5:40, 7:40, 8:40.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:05, 5:25.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 1:40, 5, 8:15.

Joe Bell (R) - noon, 2:15, 4:35, 6:50.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 6, 7, 8, 9.

Midnight in the Switchgrass (R) - 12:20, 2:50, 5:35, 8:05.

Old (PG-13) - 12:15, 1:50, 2:55, 3:25, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:20.

Pig (R) - 12:45 p.m.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - 1:10, 4:10.

Snake Eyes (PG-13) - noon, 1:30, 2:20, 3:20, 4:20, 5:20, 7:20, 8:10, 8:50.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 12:35 p.m.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 12:40, 2, 3:10, 4:40, 6:05, 9:05.

Stillwater (R) - 7 p.m.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 12:30, 3, 5:35.

Forever Purge (R) - 12:55, 3:30, 6:10, 8:45.

Green Knight (R) - 7 p.m.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 9 p.m.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

