Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:50, 2:20, 5:35, 8:05.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:15, 7:20.
Despicable Me (PG) - noon, 12:20, 2:30.
Furious 7 (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 12:50, 2:50, 4:10, 6:10, 7:30.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11:45, 12:50, 2:10, 3:15, 4:35, 7.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) - 7:45 p.m.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:35, 4:30, 5:20, 7:10, 8.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 12:15, 1:20, 2:50, 3:55, 5:25, 6:30, 8.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2:10, 2:50, 4:40, 5:20, 7:30, 7:55.
Cruella (PG-13) - 12:50, 3:10, 4, 6:20, 7:20.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 2:45, 3:45, 6, 7.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 2:25, 4:50, 7:15.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 2:20, 4:45, 7:10.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 2:15, 3:20, 5, 6:10, 7:45.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 8.
Wrath of Man (R) - 12:55, 3:50, 6:45.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3:30, 5:30.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 3:30, 6.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:30.
Queen Bees (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 4:30, 6:30.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1, 3:30, 6.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Father's Legacy (NR) - 7 p.m.
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 4:10, 5:05, 6:15, 6:55, 7:50.
Cruella (PG-13) - 3:55, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:40, 7:55.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 7:40.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 4:05, 7:30.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 4:30, 7:10.
Queen Bees (PG-13) - 4, 6:50.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 4:50, 7:25.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 4:25, 5, 5:30, 7:20, 8.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 7 p.m.
A Father's Legacy (NR) - 7 p.m.
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 1:30, 2:30, 3, 4, 5, 5:30, 7:30, 8.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 2:55, 4:05, 6, 7:10.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:30, 7:45.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 1, 1:45, 3:25, 4:10, 5:50, 6:35.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 1:45, 4:05, 6:25.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:30, 2:20, 4:15, 5:05, 7:50.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 2:30, 3, 5, 5:30, 7:30, 8.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 1:40, 4:20, 7.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 7, 10.
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2, 4:30, 7:30, 10:15.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 4:15, 6:50, 7:30, 10.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:45, 8, 10:30.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 8:45.
Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) - 1, 2, 3:45, 4:45.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 1:30, 2:15, 4:15, 5, 6:30, 7:45, 9:15, 10:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2:15, 4:30, 8:30.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 1, 5, 7:15.
Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (R) - 8 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 3:35, 4:15, 6:25, 7:20.
Cruella (PG-13) - 3:45, 5:30, 7:05.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 3:25, 4, 6:50, 7:25.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 3:40, 6:15.
Queen Bees (PG-13) - 3:20, 6:10.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 4:05, 6:30.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 3:30, 4:10, 6:20, 7.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 3:50, 6:40.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 7 p.m.
A Father's Legacy (NR) - 7 p.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 10:30 a.m.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 10:30, 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:05.
Queen Bees (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10.
Sparks Brothers (R) - 7, 10:25.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11, 3:30, 6, 8:30.
Cruella (PG-13) - 12:45, 2:15, 5:30, 8:45.
Dream Horse (PG) - 11:10 a.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 12:10, 2, 5:45, 9.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11:45, 4, 6:30, 8:50.
Queen Bees (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:15.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11:05, 1:35, 4.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:55, 4:40, 7:30, 9:15.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11:15, noon, 1:30, 3, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:45.
Wrath of Man (R) - 6:30, 9:30.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:20, 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20.
Cruella (PG-13) - 11:05, 2:10, 5:15, 8:30.
Despicable Me (PG) - 11, 1:30.
Furious 7 (PG-13) - 1:05 p.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 11:30, 1:10, 2:50, 4:30, 6:10, 7:50, 9.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11:10, 12:15, 2:40, 4, 5:10, 6:30, 7:40, 9:30.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) - 4:10, 7.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 9:40 p.m.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 1:40, 4:05, 6:20.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:40, 1, 2:20, 3:45, 5, 6:30, 7:45, 8:40, 9:15.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11:15, 12:30, 1:45, 3, 4:15, 5:30, 6:45, 8, 9:15.
