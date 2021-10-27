Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins; 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive; 520-230-4730
Dune (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:40, 1:50, 3, 3:35, 4:10, 5:20, 6:30, 7:40.
Halloween Kills (R) - 12:20, 1:35, 2:55, 4:15, 5:30, 8:05.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7, 8.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:25, 4, 7:35.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:45, 2:20, 4:55, 7:30.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:35, 3:30, 6:55.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1, 3:15, 5:40, 7:55.
Last Duel (R) - 12:30, 3:50.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 12:10, 2:35, 5, 7:25.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace; 1-800-246-3627
Antlers (R) - 6, 8:45.
Dune (PG-13) - 1, 1:45, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8, 9, 10.
Halloween Kills (R) - 1:30, 2:05, 2:30, 3:20, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 7:20, 7:50, 9:55, 10:30.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7, 10.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 3:15, 6:55, 9:40.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 2, 3:15, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 3:45, 7, 10:05.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:20.
Last Duel (R) - 3:10, 6:40, 10:10.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 10:30.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres; 70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita; 520-393-1222
Dune (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 6:30.
Halloween Kills (R) - 1:30, 3:45, 6:30.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3:15, 6:30.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - noon, 2:30, 4:45, 7.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1, 3, 5, 7.
Last Duel (R) - noon, 3:15, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century; 3601 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
A Mouthful of Air (R) - 7:05 p.m.
Antlers (R) - 6, 8.
Becoming Cousteau (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.
Dune (PG-13) - 4, 5:30, 6:15, 6:45, 7:40.
Halloween Kills (R) - 4:05, 4:30, 5:15, 7:25, 8.
Howl's Moving Castle (PG) - 7 p.m.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7:10, 8.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 5:10, 7:35.
Purgatory (NR) - 7 p.m.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 4:10, 7:30.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 4:40, 7:55.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 4:15, 7:15.
Harder They Fall (NR) - 4:20 p.m.
Last Duel (R) - 4:10, 7:50.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 4:35, 7:20.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Antlers (R) - 6, 8:40.
Becoming Cousteau (PG-13) - 3:05, 6:35, 9:20.
Dune (PG-13) - 2:30, 3:30, 4:15, 7:45.
Halloween Kills (R) - 2:20, 4:20, 4:55, 7:30, 10:10.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7, 9:35, 9:50.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 3:25, 6:35, 10:10.
Purgatory (NR) - 7 p.m.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 4:35, 7:15, 10.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 2:50, 6:20, 9:35.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 2:30, 4:55, 7:20, 9:45.
Last Duel (R) - 3:50 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 3:40, 7:25, 10:05.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road; 1-888-407-9874
Antlers (R) - 6, 8:30, 8:45.
Dune (PG-13) - 10:15, 11, 2, 2:45, 5:45, 6:30, 9:30, 10:15.
Halloween Kills (R) - 10:45, 1:30, 4:15.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7, 8, 10:15.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:15, 11, 2:15, 6:15, 10.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 10:15, 1, 2:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10, 12:30, 3, 5:30.
Last Duel (R) - 10, 1:30, 5.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:20.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century; 770 N. Kolb Road; 1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 4:20, 7:20.
Copshop (R) - 4:45, 7:35.
Cruella (PG-13) - 4, 6:55.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 4:30, 7.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 5:15, 7:40.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.
Malignant (R) - 5, 7:50.
Old (PG-13) - 4:35, 7:15.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 4:15, 6:30.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 4:25, 7:10.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 4:10, 6:45.
Suicide Squad (R) - 4:40, 7:45.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway; 520-795-7777
Bergman Island (R) - 4:30, 7:15.
Lamb (R) - 1:30, 7:45.
Let the Right One In (R) - 7:30 p.m.
Rescue (PG) - 1:45, 4:15.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century; 12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace; 1-800-CINEMARK
Antlers (R) - 6 p.m.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:50, 12:45, 1:40, 3:25, 4:30, 7, 8:05.
Halloween Kills (R) - 1:15, 3:20, 4:20, 7:40.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7 p.m.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:40, 12:40, 4:20, 7:10, 8.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:40, 2:25, 5:10, 7:55.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 1:35, 4:45, 7:55.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 12:10, 2:40, 5:10.
Last Duel (R) - 11:35, 3:05, 6:40.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 12:10, 2:45, 5:20, 7:55.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century; 5870 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
Antlers (R) - 6, 8:45.
Dune (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 11:30, noon, 2:10, 2:40, 3:10, 3:40, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:30.
Halloween Kills (R) - 10:35, 11:10, 11:50, 12:25, 1:25, 2, 2:45, 4:20, 4:50, 7:40, 10:35.
Howl's Moving Castle (PG) - 7 p.m.
Lamb (R) - 4:45, 10:30.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7, 10.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:50, 2:35, 6:25, 10:10.
Purgatory (NR) - 7 p.m.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:45, 5, 8:15.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11, 11:25, 1:35, 2:05, 3:25, 4:40, 7:15, 9:55.
Harder They Fall (NR) - 11:55, 3:20, 6:45, 10:15.
Last Duel (R) - 11:20, 3, 6:40, 10:20.
Rescue (R) - 7:35 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:45, 10:25.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road; 520-468-7980
Antlers (R) - 6:30, 9:40.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:30, 1:30, 2:25, 3:30, 5, 8:30.
Halloween Kills (R) - 12:15, 2:45, 5:30, 7:15, 9:35.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7:15, 8:45.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3, 6, 8:05, 9:10.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11, 11:45, 1:45, 4:30, 6:45, 7:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 2:10 p.m.
Last Duel (R) - 11:15, 2:45, 5:15, 9:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:45, 3:45, 9:55.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins; 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; 520-806-4275, Ext. 843
13 Fanboy (NR) - 6:05, 9:35.
A Mouthful of Air (R) - 7, 9:30.
Antlers (R) - 6, 8:30.
Candyman (R) - 10:10 p.m.
Dune (PG-13) - 11, 11:30, 12:20, 1:10, 2, 3, 3:50, 4:50, 5:30, 6:30, 7:20, 8:10, 9:10, 10.
Dune 3D (PG-13) - 12:45, 7:40.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:25, 4.
Halloween Kills (R) - 11:10, noon, 12:50, 1:50, 2:40, 3:30, 4:30, 5:20, 6:10, 7:10, 8:50.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 7, 9:50.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:35, 2:50, 4:10, 6:15, 9:50.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:50, 1, 2:30, 3:40, 5:10, 6:20, 9.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:05, 3:10, 6:40, 8:30.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1:35, 3:45.
Harder They Fall (NR) - 12:30, 3:45, 6:25, 9:45.
Last Duel (R) - 11:35, 3:05, 9:25.
Rescue (R) - 12:10 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:20, 4:40, 7, 7:50, 9:30.