 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday movies

Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 4:50 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:40, 4:25, 6:35, 7:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:05.

Jurassic Park (PG-13) - 3:55, 6:55.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:30, 4:40, 6:20, 7:30.

Nobody (R) - 7:40 p.m.

Separation (R) - 5, 7:10.

Unholy (PG-13) - 7:35 p.m.

Together Together (R) - 4:10, 6:50.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:30, 7:10.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:15, 5, 7:15, 8.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:40, 6:15, 7:30.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:50, 4:50, 6, 6:40, 7:40.

Nobody (R) - 4:10, 6:50.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4:20, 7:20.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:30, 7:25.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7:30 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 6:15, 7:15.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 5:45 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 6:45 p.m.

Nobody (R) - 8 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 5:30 p.m.

Separation (R) - 5, 7:55.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4, 4:45, 7, 7:45.

Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:30.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:15, 7:15.

Separation (R) - 5, 8.

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (PG-13) - 5 p.m.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

King Kong vs. Godzilla (NR) - 8 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1, 1:45, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 6:20, 7:05, 7:55.

Four Good Days (R) - 7 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1, 2:05, 2:55, 4, 5:05, 8:15.

Limbo (R) - 7:15 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 1, 1:30, 1:55, 2:25, 3, 3:55, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6:10, 6:55, 7:30, 8, 8:30.

Nobody (R) - 1:10, 3:50.

Separation (R) - 5, 8.

Shrek 20th Anniversary (NR) - 7 p.m.

Triumph (NR) - 7 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 1:50, 4:40, 7:20.

Together Together (R) - 2, 4:35, 7:10.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1:25, 4:25.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie -- Mugen Train (R) - 11:35, 2:30, 5:30, 8:35.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:50, 1:55, 2:55, 4:55, 5:55, 8:05.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 11:10, 12:25, 2:05, 3:15, 5, 6, 7:45, 8:45.

Nobody (R) - 11:15, 1:10, 6:40, 8, 9:10.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:20, 2:25, 5:15.

SAS: Red Notice (R) - 3:40, 8:55.

Courier (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:45, 5:45, 8:40.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 2:35, 5:20, 8:05.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 2:40, 5:30, 8:20, 8:45.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:20, 3:35, 5:05, 6:20, 7:50, 9:05.

Jurassic Park (PG-13) - 4, 7.

Minari (PG-13) - 6:05 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4:30, 5:15, 5:45, 6:15, 7:15, 8, 8:30, 8:55.

Nobody (R) - 3:50, 6:25, 8:50.

Promising Young Woman (R) - 3:15 p.m.

Separation (R) - 5, 7:40.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 2:25 p.m.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 2:50, 8:05.

Unholy (PG-13) - 3:10, 5:40, 8:10.

Together Together (R) - 2:35, 5:10, 7:45.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:05, 6:40.

Trigger Point (NR) - 3:35, 8:30.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 5:20 p.m.

Wrong Turn (R) - 5:50 p.m.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hundreds protest mask policy for Vail schools, shut down board meeting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News