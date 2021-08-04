Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Black Widow (PG-13) - 2, 5, 8.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 5:05 p.m.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 1:50, 7:20.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 4:10, 5:10, 6:10, 7:05.
Old (PG-13) - 1:10, 2:30, 3:50, 8:10.
School's Out Forever (NR) - 2:50, 7:45.
Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:25, 5:15, 7:10.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 2:05, 4:55, 7:40.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 4:50 p.m.
Forever Purge (R) - 5:20 p.m.
Green Knight (R) - 1:25, 4:20, 7:15.
Suicide Squad (R) - 7, 8.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:20.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11:45, 3.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:45, 1:30, 2:25, 3:05, 3:50, 4:35, 5:30, 7:40, 8:40, 9:20, 10:45.
Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) - noon, 6:15.
Old (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:15, 3:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:20.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 12:20, 1:20, 4:20, 7:30, 10:30.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 11:25, 2:10.
Stillwater (R) - 12:10, 3:25, 6:45, 10.
Forever Purge (R) - 11:50, 2:30.
Green Knight (R) - 12:10, 3:25, 6:30, 9:40.
Suicide Squad (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 9, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Black Widow (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3:45, 4:15, 6:30, 7.
Old (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.
Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.
Stillwater (R) - 1, 4, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 4:20, 7:45.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 4:15 p.m.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 3:55, 7:35.
Joe Bell (R) - 5:25 p.m.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 4:10, 4:40, 5, 6:20, 7:15, 8:15.
Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) - 5:30 p.m.
Old (PG-13) - 4:50, 5:20, 7:40.
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - 8 p.m.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:55.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 4:05 p.m.
Stillwater (R) - 4, 7:20.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 3:55, 6:55.
Green Knight (R) - 4:35, 5:45, 7:50.
Suicide Squad (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 8:45, 9.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 4:25 p.m.
Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:35, 7:40, 9.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 4:55, 7:20.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:40.
Joe Bell (R) - 2:05 p.m.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 1:45, 3, 4, 4:30, 4:45, 7, 7:45, 10:05.
Jungle Cruise: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 2 p.m.
Nine Days (R) - 7 p.m.
Old (PG-13) - 1:15, 2:55, 3:55, 5:35, 6:35, 8:15, 9:15.
Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:05, 7:05.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 1:15, 5:05, 7:50.
Stillwater (R) - 1:55, 4, 7:15, 10.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 2:15 p.m.
Green Knight (R) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.
Suicide Squad (R) - 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30.
Suicide Squad: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 7, 10.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 2:45, 4, 4:15, 6, 9:30.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 12:15, 1:45, 2:15, 3:45, 5, 5:30, 8, 8:30, 11.
Old (PG-13) - 10, 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 11.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1:15, 3:45, 9:45.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 10:15, 6:45.
Stillwater (R) - 11, 2:20, 5:45, 9:30.
Iron Giant (PG) - 10:30, 1.
Suicide Squad (R) - 7, 7:30, 8, 9, 10:15, 10:45.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:45, 7:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:25, 7:15.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 4, 7:05.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:30 p.m.
News of the World (PG-13) - 4:05, 6:50.
Nobody (R) - 7:20 p.m.
Nomadland (R) - 4:10, 6:45.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 4:05, 6:35.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 7:10 p.m.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 4:40, 7.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 4:35, 7:25.
Courier (PG-13) - 4:20 p.m.
Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4:15, 6:40.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4, 6:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Pig (R) - 2:15, 5, 8.
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - 11:15, 4:45, 7:45.
Green Knight (R) - 11, 1, 4:15, 7:30.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:30, 6:40.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:55, 1, 2, 3, 4:10, 5:10, 6:10, 7:20.
Old (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:25, 7:25.
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (R) - noon, 1:05, 4:05, 7:10.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 11:55, 1:20, 3:10, 4:30, 6:15.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 12:10, 3:05.
Stillwater (R) - 12:30, 3:50, 7:05.
Green Knight (R) - 12:45, 4:15, 7:25.
Suicide Squad (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - noon, 3:20, 6:35, 9:50.
Blackpink: The Movie (NR) - 7 p.m.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 12:05, 2:35, 7:40, 10:10.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:30, 10:20.
Joe Bell (R) - 1:20, 4.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - noon, 12:30, 12:55, 3:10, 4, 6:25, 7:30, 9:40, 10:40.
Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:45, 8.
Old (PG-13) - noon, 1:25, 2:55, 4:25, 5:50, 8:45.
Pig (R) - 5:05, 5:40.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - noon, 1:05, 3:05, 4:10, 6:20, 9:30.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - noon, 1:15, 3, 4:20, 6, 7:35, 10:40.
Stillwater (R) - 12:15, 3:40, 7:05, 10:30.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - noon, 2:50.
Green Knight (R) - 12:25, 3:50, 7:10, 10:30.
Suicide Squad (R) - 6, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8:15, 8:50, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:50, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 5:45 p.m.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11, 2:20.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10:45, 11:35, 1:55, 2:50, 6, 8:05, 9:10.
Old (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 8:20.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 11:20, 2:35, 5:30, 8.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 11:10, 2:10, 5:15.
Stillwater (R) - 12:15, 3:35, 7, 8:30.
Green Knight (R) - 11:50, 3:15, 5, 6:30, 9:45.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 3:40, 8:50.
All the Streets Are Silent (NR) - 1:25, 3:35, 4:40, 6:55.
Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:55, 3, 6:10, 9:05.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 3:45, 9:10.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 1:20, 4:20, 7:35.
Joe Bell (R) - 12:05, 6:10.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 3, 4, 4:40, 5, 5:40, 6:05, 7:45, 9:10.
Midnight in the Switchgrass (R) - 5:25, 8:35.
Old (PG-13) - 12:45, 2:25, 3:30, 5:05, 6:10, 7:40.
Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 12:35, 1:35, 3:25, 6:15, 7:50, 9:05.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 12:10, 2:50, 5:35, 8:20.
Stillwater (R) - 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 8:40.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 12:25, 3:05.
Forever Purge (R) - 1:10, 2:55, 5:45, 8:20.
Green Knight (R) - 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:05.
Suicide Squad (R) - 7, 8, 9.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.