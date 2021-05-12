 Skip to main content
Thursday movies

Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

2 Fast 2 Furious (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:40, 4:25, 6:30, 7:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:30, 4:50, 7:35.

Nobody (R) - 5:10 p.m.

Profile (R) - 7 p.m.

Psycho (R) - 7:30 p.m.

Separation (R) - 4:15, 6:25.

Unholy (PG-13) - 7:40 p.m.

Together Together (R) - 4:05 p.m.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:30, 6:55.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4:30, 6:45.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Army of the Dead (R) - 7 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:25, 6:25.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:15, 6:15.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:10, 3:50, 6:40.

Nobody (R) - 4:10, 6:45.

Profile (R) - 7 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 3:40, 6:40.

Separation (R) - 3:45, 6:35.

Spiral (R) - 6, 7, 7:30, 8:40.

Unholy (PG-13) - 3:35 p.m.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:20 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 3:30, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R) - 7, 7:30.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:25, 4:50, 7:25, 7:50.

Finding You (PG) - 7:20 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:10, 7:20.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:15, 7:45.

Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:30.

Profile (R) - 7:10 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:30, 7:35.

Spiral (R) - 6 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 5, 7:55.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4, 6:45.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4:05, 5:45, 7:10.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Fried Green Tomatoes 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM (NR) - 7 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 8:15 p.m.

Profile (R) - 7 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 5:30 p.m.

Spiral (R) - 6, 7, 8.

Spiral: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 6 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 6:45, 7:45.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:30, 7:30, 8.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:45, 8.

Nobody (R) - 4:15 p.m.

Profile (R) - 7, 7:30.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 7.

Separation (R) - 4:30 p.m.

Spiral (R) - 6, 6:45, 8:30.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4, 4:45, 7:15.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (PG) - 1, 7:15.

Truffle Hunters (PG-13) - 8 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R) - 7 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM (NR) - 7 p.m.

Nomadland (R) - 6:30 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 6:15 p.m.

Spiral (R) - 6 p.m.

Courier (PG-13) - 6:10 p.m.

Triumph (NR) - 6:45 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 7:20 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R) - 7 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:55, 2:25, 4, 5:30, 7:05, 8:35.

Finding You (PG) - 7 p.m.

Four Good Days (R) - 12:50, 3:35.

Fried Green Tomatoes 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM (NR) - 7 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:25, 7:30.

Here Today (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:30, 7:35.

Limbo (R) - 2:55 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 1:15, 2:35, 4:15, 5:40, 8:35.

Nobody (R) - 12:55 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 12:55, 3:50, 6:50.

Separation (R) - 1:45, 4:40, 7:40.

Spiral (R) - 6, 8:30.

Triumph (NR) - 1, 3:55, 6:45.

Unholy (PG-13) - 1:50, 4:35, 7:20.

Together Together (R) - 1:35, 4:20.

Wrath of Man (R) - 1, 2:20, 3:25, 4:05, 5:25, 6:25, 7:10, 8:30.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie -- Mugen Train (R) - 12:10, 3:10, 6:15, 8:20.

Four Good Days (R) - 11:25, 2:15, 5:30.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:25, 3:30, 6:30, 8:40.

Mortal Kombat (R) - noon, 2, 5, 7:50, 9:15.

Nobody (R) - 4:05, 6:45, 9:30.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11, 2:20, 5:20, 8:10.

Separation (R) - 11:20, 2:25, 5:15, 9:20.

Courier (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:35, 5:45.

Wrath of Man (R) - 12:40, 2:55, 6, 8, 8:55.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

2 Fast 2 Furious (PG-13) - 5:05 p.m.

Army of the Dead (R) - 7:10 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:10, 7:45.

Equal Standard (NR) - 4:50 p.m.

Finding You (PG) - 7 p.m.

Four Good Days (R) - 4 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.

Here Today (PG-13) - 3:20, 6:10.

Mainstream (R) - 2:45, 5:20, 7:55.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:10, 5:20, 8:10.

Nobody (R) - 3:05 p.m.

Profile (R) - 7 p.m.

Psycho (R) - 2:25, 7:45.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (PG-13) - 7:50 p.m.

Separation (R) - 2:20 p.m.

Storks (PG) - 2:40 p.m.

Resort (NR) - 8:05 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 2:55, 5:25.

Virtuoso (R) - 2:40, 4:20.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 5:15 p.m.

Walking With Herb (NR) - 5:30 p.m.

White People Money (NR) - 2:35, 7:20.

Wrath of Man (R) - 3, 4, 5, 6:30, 7:30.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

