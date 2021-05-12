Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
2 Fast 2 Furious (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:40, 4:25, 6:30, 7:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:30, 4:50, 7:35.
Nobody (R) - 5:10 p.m.
Profile (R) - 7 p.m.
Psycho (R) - 7:30 p.m.
Separation (R) - 4:15, 6:25.
Unholy (PG-13) - 7:40 p.m.
Together Together (R) - 4:05 p.m.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:30, 6:55.
Wrath of Man (R) - 4:30, 6:45.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Army of the Dead (R) - 7 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:25, 6:25.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:15, 6:15.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:10, 3:50, 6:40.
Nobody (R) - 4:10, 6:45.
Profile (R) - 7 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 3:40, 6:40.
Separation (R) - 3:45, 6:35.
Spiral (R) - 6, 7, 7:30, 8:40.
Unholy (PG-13) - 3:35 p.m.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:20 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 3:30, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R) - 7, 7:30.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:25, 4:50, 7:25, 7:50.
Finding You (PG) - 7:20 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:10, 7:20.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:15, 7:45.
Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:30.
Profile (R) - 7:10 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:30, 7:35.
Spiral (R) - 6 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 5, 7:55.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4, 6:45.
Wrath of Man (R) - 4:05, 5:45, 7:10.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Fried Green Tomatoes 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM (NR) - 7 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:30 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 8:15 p.m.
Profile (R) - 7 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 5:30 p.m.
Spiral (R) - 6, 7, 8.
Spiral: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 6 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 6:45, 7:45.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:30, 7:30, 8.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:45, 8.
Nobody (R) - 4:15 p.m.
Profile (R) - 7, 7:30.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 7.
Separation (R) - 4:30 p.m.
Spiral (R) - 6, 6:45, 8:30.
Wrath of Man (R) - 4, 4:45, 7:15.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (PG) - 1, 7:15.
Truffle Hunters (PG-13) - 8 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R) - 7 p.m.
Fried Green Tomatoes 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM (NR) - 7 p.m.
Nomadland (R) - 6:30 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 6:15 p.m.
Spiral (R) - 6 p.m.
Courier (PG-13) - 6:10 p.m.
Triumph (NR) - 6:45 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) - 7:20 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R) - 7 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:55, 2:25, 4, 5:30, 7:05, 8:35.
Finding You (PG) - 7 p.m.
Four Good Days (R) - 12:50, 3:35.
Fried Green Tomatoes 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM (NR) - 7 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:25, 7:30.
Here Today (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:30, 7:35.
Limbo (R) - 2:55 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 1:15, 2:35, 4:15, 5:40, 8:35.
Nobody (R) - 12:55 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 12:55, 3:50, 6:50.
Separation (R) - 1:45, 4:40, 7:40.
Spiral (R) - 6, 8:30.
Triumph (NR) - 1, 3:55, 6:45.
Unholy (PG-13) - 1:50, 4:35, 7:20.
Together Together (R) - 1:35, 4:20.
Wrath of Man (R) - 1, 2:20, 3:25, 4:05, 5:25, 6:25, 7:10, 8:30.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie -- Mugen Train (R) - 12:10, 3:10, 6:15, 8:20.
Four Good Days (R) - 11:25, 2:15, 5:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:25, 3:30, 6:30, 8:40.
Mortal Kombat (R) - noon, 2, 5, 7:50, 9:15.
Nobody (R) - 4:05, 6:45, 9:30.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11, 2:20, 5:20, 8:10.
Separation (R) - 11:20, 2:25, 5:15, 9:20.
Courier (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:35, 5:45.
Wrath of Man (R) - 12:40, 2:55, 6, 8, 8:55.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
2 Fast 2 Furious (PG-13) - 5:05 p.m.
Army of the Dead (R) - 7:10 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:10, 7:45.
Equal Standard (NR) - 4:50 p.m.
Finding You (PG) - 7 p.m.
Four Good Days (R) - 4 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.
Here Today (PG-13) - 3:20, 6:10.
Mainstream (R) - 2:45, 5:20, 7:55.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:10, 5:20, 8:10.
Nobody (R) - 3:05 p.m.
Profile (R) - 7 p.m.
Psycho (R) - 2:25, 7:45.
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (PG-13) - 7:50 p.m.
Separation (R) - 2:20 p.m.
Storks (PG) - 2:40 p.m.
Resort (NR) - 8:05 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 2:55, 5:25.
Virtuoso (R) - 2:40, 4:20.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 5:15 p.m.
Walking With Herb (NR) - 5:30 p.m.
White People Money (NR) - 2:35, 7:20.
Wrath of Man (R) - 3, 4, 5, 6:30, 7:30.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.