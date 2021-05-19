 Skip to main content
Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:40, 6:40.

Dream Horse (PG) - 7 p.m.

Finding You (PG) - 3:45, 6:35.

Gladiator (R) - 7 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:05 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:30, 6:15.

Nobody (R) - 7:35 p.m.

Profile (R) - 4:30, 7:10.

Separation (R) - 6:50 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 5:10, 7:30.

Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (PG-13) - 4:25 p.m.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 4:15, 6:45.

Together Together (R) - 4:10 p.m.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:55 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4:35, 7:25.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Army of the Dead (R) - 3, 6:25.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:30, 6:40.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:55 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:50, 6:40.

Nobody (R) - 4:10, 6:50.

Profile (R) - 3:25, 6:15.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 3:35, 6:35.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 3:20, 4:25, 6, 7.

Unholy (PG-13) - 3:15 p.m.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 3:45, 6:30.

Wrath of Man (R) - 3:40, 5, 6:45.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R) - 4, 6:50, 7:25.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:25, 7:40.

Dream Horse (PG) - 7:10 p.m.

Final Account (PG-13) - 7 p.m.

Finding You (PG) - 4:05 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:20, 7:50.

Nobody (R) - 4:15, 5:10, 7:55.

Profile (R) - 4:10, 7:05.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 6:55.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 4:45, 7:20.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4:55, 7:45.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 5:10, 8.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:15, 7:20.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4:05, 7:40.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:35, 7:25.

Finding You (PG) - 4:15, 7:05.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:05, 6:50.

Here Today (NR) - 4:30, 7:20.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:55, 7:35.

Profile (R) - 4:20, 7.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:45, 7:30.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (PG-13) - 4:35, 7:20.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 5, 5:35, 7:30, 8.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw -- The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 4, 6:30.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 4:45, 7:15.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4:05, 4:40, 6:50, 7:35.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:45, 7:45, 8:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 5 p.m.

Profile (R) - 4:45, 7:45.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:10, 7:15.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 4, 5:30, 6:30, 8:15.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 4:15, 7:15.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4:30, 7:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Riders of Justice (NR) - 7:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (R) - 8 p.m.

Truffle Hunters (PG-13) - 1 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R) - 6:50 p.m.

Nomadland (R) - 6:15 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 6:30 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 7:10 p.m.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 6:45 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 6:25, 7:25.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R) - 1, 4:35, 8:10.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1, 4:10, 7:20.

Dream Horse (PG) - 7 p.m.

Finding You (PG) - 1, 4:10, 7:20.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:35, 4:40, 7:45.

Here Today (PG-13) - 2, 5:05, 8:10.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 1:50, 4:55, 7:55.

New Order (R) - 7 p.m.

Nobody (R) - 1:45, 4:25.

Profile (R) - 1, 3:55, 6:50.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1, 4, 7.

Separation (R) - 1:55, 4:50, 7:40.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 1, 2:05, 3:40, 4:45, 6:20, 7:25.

Triumph (NR) - 1, 3:50.

Unholy (PG-13) - 2:10, 5, 8.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 1:30, 4:20, 7:10.

Wrath of Man (R) - 1:25, 2:45, 4:30, 5:40, 7:35.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Finding You (PG) - 11:20, 2:25, 5:20, 8:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:40, 8:40.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:50.

Nobody (R) - 11:55, 5:10, 7:40.

Profile (R) - 12:35, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 11, 1:30, 2:40, 4, 6:30, 9.

Courier (PG-13) - 11:15, 5:45.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 11:35, 2:15, 5, 7:40.

Wrath of Man (R) - 11:30, 2:35, 5:30, 8:25.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Army of the Dead (R) - 3, 6:20.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 5 p.m.

Finding You (PG) - 3:50, 6:40.

Gladiator (R) - 3:30, 7.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 7:50 p.m.

Here Today (PG-13) - 4:10, 7:15.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:30 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 2:30, 4:55, 7, 7:30.

Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (PG-13) - 2:25 p.m.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 2:40, 5:20, 7:55.

Wrath of Man (R) - 2:20, 5:10, 8.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

