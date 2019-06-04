If you go

Sparkle & Silver—Treasures for TIHAN Benefit Auction & Party

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

Where: Tucson Marriott University Park, 880 E. Second St.

Cost: $65 per person in advance; $75 per person at the door.

Festivities include dinner; entertainment; a photo booth and no-host bars; live and silent auctions feature more than 400 items; a raffle featuring a $1,000 cash prize will also be held. For raffle tickets, event tickets or more information, visit www.tihan.org or call 299-6647.